Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Announces Significant Expiration of Outstanding Warrants

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) ($SILS), a pioneering company in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) for the blockchain, today announced that a significant amount of its outstanding warrants have expired.

The Company provided shareholders with ample opportunity to exercise these warrants, including extending the expiration dates for earlier expiring warrants. Despite these efforts, a substantial portion of the warrants have not been exercised and have thus expired.

The remaining warrants are set to expire in July. These warrants are associated with unregistered shares, which would need to be registered before they could be sold. The Company cannot predict with certainty whether the remaining warrants will be exercised prior to their expiration, as this decision rests with the warrant holders.

Stuart Fine the CEO of Silver Scott mines, Inc. noted, "We have given shareholders every opportunity to exercise their warrants. The Company has undergone significant changes and believes that allowing these warrants to expire aligns with the best interests of all shareholders."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS) is a forward-focused holding company accelerating blockchain integration across traditional asset classes. Specializing in private blockchain solutions for institutional-grade tokenization, the company enables fractional ownership models and cryptographic validation of assets through TrustNFT technology. The company acquisition pipeline will target blockchain-enhanced opportunities in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms.

https://www.silverscottdigital.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain X: https://x.com/silverscottmine

Forward Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Stuart Fine CEO stuartfine@silverscottmines.com 908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire