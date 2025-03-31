HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Hong Kong-based Wang and Lee Group, Inc. (WLGS) Monday announced its strategic investment in Nasdaq-listed Troops, Inc. (TROO). This collaboration is expected to integrate Wang and Lee's AI-driven advertising media, smart home devices, and blockchain-powered token rewards into Troops' infrastructure. The financial aspects are not revealed.TROO is currently at $0.86, up 11.37 percent, while WLGS is at 0.24, down 7.65 percent.Wang and Lee plans to deploy its AI-driven digital advertising platforms and IoT-enabled smart home solutions across Troops' potential 200-building portfolio. The partnership will offer Environmental, Social, and Governance-aligned token rewards ecosystem, where users engaging with these technologies will earn redeemable tokens. These tokens can be exchanged for exclusive financial and insurance benefits.Ho, CEO of Wang and Lee said, 'This investment marks a transformative step in our mission to build smarter, more sustainable communities.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX