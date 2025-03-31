CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market spotlight turned on the April 2 pronouncement of trade tariffs anticipated from the U.S. Concerns over the impact of the tariffs on global growth also weighed on market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red. European benchmarks are also trading with heavy losses. Asian markets also plunged in Monday's trade.The six-currency Dollar Index has strengthened. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices firmed as markets speculated on potential secondary tariffs by U.S. on buyers of Russian oil. Gold touched a fresh high again as fears of higher tariffs by the U.S. boosted safe haven demand. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,328.50, down 0.61% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,529.50, down 0.92% Germany's DAX at 22,114.56, down 1.52% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,557.37, down 1.17% France's CAC 40 at 7,787.30, down 1.63% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,246.05, down 1.60% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 35,624.50, down 4.03% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,843.40, down 1.74% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,335.75, down 0.46% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,119.58, down 1.31%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0803, down 0.24% GBP/USD at 1.2934, down 0.05% USD/JPY at 149.60, down 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.6237, down 0.84% USD/CAD at 1.4378, up 0.48% Dollar Index at 104.18, up 0.13%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.207%, down 1.13% Germany at 2.7000%, down 1.21% France at 3.425%, down 0.32% U.K. at 4.7290%, up 0.55% Japan at 1.473%, down 1.07%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $73.13, up 0.51%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $69.76, up 0.58%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,158.65, up 1.42%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $82,440.86, down 0.68% Ethereum at $1,820.38, down 0.66% XRP at $2.09, down 2.77% BNB at $598.48, down 1.04% Solana at $124.45, down 0.38%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX