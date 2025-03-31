Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31
[31.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.03.25
IE000LZC9NM0
5,051,741.00
USD
0
38,960,785.37
7.7123
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.03.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,678,912.00
EUR
0
21,769,855.70
5.9175
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.03.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,905,016.00
GBP
0
19,664,648.46
10.3226
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.03.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
5,052,387.17
8.1916