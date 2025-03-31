BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)



Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of their results for the year ended 28 February 2025, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue ordinary shares from treasury or buy back its ordinary shares, to be held in treasury or for cancellation, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 1 May 2025.

Date: 31 March 2025