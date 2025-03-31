Preliminary results for the year ended 31 -2

DJ Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2024

EQS Newswire / 31/03/2025 / 17:00 MSK

Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") announces strong preliminary financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

"In 2024, our stable operational performance and favourable gold prices drove robust financial results. We met our production and cost guidance as well as launched our ambitious long-term investment program. 2025 should see continued ramp-up in our investments, particularly with the start of the active construction of Ertis POX and Green Power Project at Varvara", said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc, commenting on the results.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The discussion below covers the results of continuing operations, excluding those from the discontinued Russian segment of our business, which was sold in March 2024 and is categorised as a discontinued operation in the accompanying financial statements. The comparatives are restated in the same way. As required by IFRS 5, cash flows include amounts of discontinued operations unless otherwise stated.

-- In 2024, revenue increased by 49% to USUSD 1,328 million. Average realised gold price surged by 23% againstthe backdrop of the corresponding market dynamics. Gold equivalent (GE) production was largely stable year-on-year(y-o-y) at 490 Koz, while GE sales increased by 22% y-o-y to 566 Koz as in H1 the Company managed to unwindsignificant volumes of Kyzyl concentrate stockpiles.

-- The Company's Total Cash Costs (TCC)[1] were USUSD 971/GE oz within USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz guidance, up 8%y-o-y. The increase was driven by domestic inflation and price-driven higher mining tax, partly offset by the KZT(Kazakhstani tenge) devaluation and inventory sales.

-- All-in Sustaining Cash Costs (AISC)1 amounted to USUSD 1,298/GE oz, within the USUSD 1,250-1,350/GE ozguidance. A 3% y-o-y increase was driven by the same factors as TCC, though the Company recorded a decrease insustaining CAPEX per ounce.

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 62% to USUSD 712 million, driven by revenue growth that more than offset arise in costs. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 54% (2023: 49%).

-- Underlying net earnings1 grew to USUSD 499 million (2023: USUSD 151 million), while net earnings[2] were USUSD533 million (2023: USUSD 272 million including USUSD 170 million forex gains).

-- Net operating cash inflow from continuing operations increased fivefold to USUSD 650 million (2023: USUSD 126million).

-- Capital expenditure (CAPEX) from continuing operations was up 44% to USUSD 208 million[3], 8% below theoriginal guidance of USUSD 225 million, mostly due to delayed purchases at Ertis POX.

-- The Company generated positive free cash flow1 from continuing operations of USUSD 435 million, asignificant improvement from negative USUSD 3 million in 2023. Of this, USUSD 178 million was strategically allocatedto M&A and growth investments in H2, namely the acquisition of Syrymbet and an investment loan to Bai Tau Minerals.

-- In March 2024, the Company completed the sale of its Russian business by way of disposal of 100% of theJSC Polymetal share capital to JSC Mangazeya Plus. As a result, the Company deconsolidated USUSD 2.20 billion ofexternal net debt, settled USUSD 1.04 billion of its intragroup liabilities net of tax and received after-tax cashproceeds of USUSD 300 million, comprising cash consideration of USUSD 50 million and intercompany dividends retained bythe Company amounting to USUSD 250 million.

DEBT AND DIVIDEND

-- No dividend will be proposed for the full year 2024. In 2024, the Board of Directors suspended dividendpayments until the Company achieves its medium-term growth targets and launches Ertis POX. This decision reflectsthe Company's commitment to prioritising long-term value creation through reinvestment in key strategicinitiatives. Future dividend distributions will be considered in alignment with the Company's financialperformance, liquidity position, and growth trajectory.

-- The Company's net cash[4] position was USUSD 374 million as of year-end versus USUSD 174 million net debt oncontinuing operations at previous year-end, or USUSD 2,383 million net debt including discontinued operations.

-- Gross debt was USUSD 322 million as of year-end, of which USUSD 179 million is scheduled to mature in 2025.The Company remains focused on proactive debt management and is considering various refinancing opportunities. InFebruary 2025, the Company secured a USUSD 60 million 7-year loan from Bank CenterCredit to finance the constructionof renewable energy projects and signed a new USUSD 100 million revolving credit facility with the EurasianDevelopment Bank.

2025 OUTLOOK

-- In FY 2025, the Company expects to deliver 470 Koz of GE output. The expected y-o-y decrease is driven bythe planned grade and recovery declines at both Kyzyl and Varvara operations.

-- At Kyzyl, concentrate delivery delays to the Amursk POX, resulting from operational challenges linked tothe impact of international sanctions against Russia, are expected to negatively impact revenue in Q1. These delayshave led to the accumulation of concentrate stockpiles in January-February in the amount of 57 Koz of metalcontained and the deferral of associated sales.

-- Costs are estimated to be in the ranges of USUSD 1,000-1,100/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 1,350-1,450/GE oz forAISC[5]. A y-o-y increase is expected mostly due to the grade and recovery decrease, and persisting domesticinflation, which will offset expected positive effects from the KZT devaluation. The estimate remains contingent onthe KZT/USUSD exchange rate, which has a significant effect on the Company's local currency denominated operatingcosts.

-- Capital expenditures are expected to reach USUSD 300 million. The y-o-y increase will be driven byconstruction of the Ertis POX (USUSD 160 million in 2025) and solar and gas power stations at Varvara. SustainingCAPEX will be represented by further expansion of a tailings storage facility (TSF) at Kyzyl, fleet replacement atKomar, exploration at the Elevator deposit (Varvara hub), and construction of a fire-assay laboratory in Karaganda,Kazakhstan.

-- With the start of the full-scale construction of Ertis POX, the Company is entering an intensiveinvestment phase, committing over USUSD 1 billion in development CAPEX over the next five years. The funding willrepresent a mix of the Company's cash flow and new financing.

-- The Company is also progressing the Syrymbet tin project, with initial investments scheduled to begin in2026. The current mid-term capital expenditure forecast does not yet reflect the next phase of CAPEX for Syrymbet,which remains subject to Board review.

Financial highlights[6] 2024 2023[7] Change 2023[8] Continuing Continuing and discontinued operations operations Revenue, USUSDm 1,328 893 +49% 3,025 Total cash cost[9], USUSD/GE oz 971 903 +8% 861 All-in sustaining cash cost4, USUSD/GE oz 1,298 1,263 +3% 1,276 Adjusted EBITDA4, USUSDm 712 440 +62% 1,458 Average realised gold price[10], USUSD/oz 2,409 1,953 +23% 1,929 Net earnings, USUSDm 533 272 +96% 528 Underlying net earnings4, USUSDm 499 151 +230% 615 Return on Assets4, % 28% N/A[11] N/A 17% Return on Equity (underlying)4, % 28% N/A6 N/A 15% Basic earnings per share, USUSD 1.13 0.57 +98% 1.11 Underlying EPS4, USUSD 1.05 0.32 +228% 1.30 Net (cash)/debt4, USUSDm (374) 174 N/M[12] 2,383 Net (cash) or debt / Adjusted EBITDA (0.53) 0.40 N/M7 1.64 CASH FLOW DISCLOSURE1 2024 20232 Change Cash flows from continuing operations Net operating cash flow, USUSDm 650 126 +417% Capital expenditure, USUSDm 208 144 +44% Free cash flow4, USUSDm 435 (3) N/M Free cash flow post-M&A4, USUSDm 548 (17) N/M Cash flows, total on continuing and discontinued operations Free cash flow4, USUSDm 532 (101) N/M Net cash outflow on disposal of Russian business, USUSDm (215) - N/A Free cash flow post-M&A4, USUSDm 64 (131) N/M

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS[13]

-- For the third consecutive year, there were no lost time injuries recorded among the Company's employeesand contractors within continuing operations. Accordingly, days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) remained atzero.

-- Gold equivalent output at continuing operations was largely stable y-o-y at 490 Koz and 3% above theoriginal production guidance of 475 Koz. In 2023, the Company produced 1.7 Moz of GE, including 1.2 Moz fromRussian assets sold in March 2024.

-- In 2024, the construction of Ertis POX was formally approved by the Board and the Company achievedsignificant milestones in advancing the project. It remains on track with the delivery of the autoclave and thecommencement of full-scale construction proceeding as planned.

2024 2023 Change Production, GE Koz[14] 490 486 +1% Kyzyl 320 316 +1% Varvara 170 169 +0% Safety LTIFR[15] 0 0 - DIS2 0 0 - Fatalities Employees 0 0 - Contractors 0 0 -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2025 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

DJ Preliminary results for the year ended 31 -2-

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") HIGHLIGHTS

-- Solidcore remains committed to sustainable development. In 2024, we refined our sustainability strategyto align with recent structural changes, updating our medium- and long-term environmental and climate targets toreflect our evolving asset portfolio and new development goals. The Company is now targeting a 45% reduction inScope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. As part of this strategy, Solidcore will be focusingon developing its own energy sources to ensure the energy independence of our assets from external power grids.

-- In 2024, our GHG emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) increased by 6%, primarily due to our changing miningconditions, longer transportation routes and limitations on direct procurement of clean electricity from gridsuppliers.

-- We are advancing our voluntary afforestation project, aiming to expand it to 1,500 hectares by 2030. In2024, we successfully afforested a 28-hectare pilot plot near the Varvara site in the Kostanay region and securedofficial registration in the National Register of Carbon Projects of Kazakhstan.

-- In 2024, we reduced fresh water intensity for ore processing by 72%, lowering usage to 50 m3/1,000t,compared to 178 m3/1,000t in 2023 thanks to favourable weather and our closed-loop water recycling systems.Currently, 96% of the water used at our sites is recirculated, minimising our reliance on freshwater resources.

-- Solidcore increased its social investments in 2024 to USUSD 9.8 million, up 34% from USUSD 7.3 million in2023. These funds were directed toward education, local infrastructure, sports and cultural initiatives,reinforcing our commitment to the well-being and sustainable development of the communities where we operate.

Conference call and webcast

The Company will hold a webcast on Tuesday, 1 April 2025, at 14:00 Astana time (10:00 London time).

To participate in the webcast, please register using the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/agiu6x54

Webcast details will be sent to you via email after registration.

About Solidcore

Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project (Ertis POX) in Kazakhstan.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Yerkin Uderbay Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz ir@solidcore-resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chair's statement

CEO statement

Operating review

Financial review

Principal risks and uncertainties

Going concern

Directors' responsibility statement

Financial statements

Alternative performance measures CHAIR'S STATEMENT

2024 marked the first year of my tenure as both a Board member and as the Chair. It was a challenging yet rewarding time to join, as the Board navigated a range of external issues, undertook major corporate restructuring and worked diligently to redefine the Company's strategy and internal processes.

The last 12 months have given me the opportunity to engage fully with the Board of Directors, whose opinions and contributions significantly influenced key discussions and decisions. As a representative of the largest shareholder, Maaden International Investment, and with their support, I am honoured to be a member and Chair of your Board and, using my professional expertise, particularly in Central Asia, to lead the Company toward its ambitious targets and restore shareholder value.

New scope, new vision

2024 saw the beginning of a new chapter in the Company's history with the completion of the divestment of the Russian business and subsequent cancellation of our listing on the Moscow Exchange. Crucially, this mitigated the risk of sanctions and paved the way for future independent development.

We have adopted a new growth strategy, in which we set out our ambitions to double in size by expanding our operations in Central Asia and exploring possible options in the Middle East. Along with a new corporate structure and a new strategy, we also took the decision to adopt a new name for the Company - Solidcore Resources - in order to clearly differentiate us from the previous entity.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan remains our primary jurisdiction for exploration and M&A activities. We have operated our business successfully and responsibly in the country since 2009. We were among the first listings on Astana International Exchange ("AIX"), shortly after it was established in 2019, and we have managed to build a strong reputation and political capital.

The country presents great opportunities in gold and base metals exploration backed by favourable regulatory framework. We are grateful for the ongoing cooperation and support from the Astana International Financial Centre ("AIFC") and Kazakhstan's authorities.

We have already introduced a winning combination of high-quality assets and technological expertise to Kazakhstan and are committed to further investment in new operations and exploration. Alongside this, we will continue to be a responsible corporate citizen supporting local communities and contributing to the country's climate goals.

In December 2024, the Board approved the Ertis POX project. Located in the Pavlodar region, this will be the first POX plant and the largest high-tech refractory gold processing hub in Central Asia. Ertis POX will not only secure 100% of in-house processing for 80% of our reserve base but also create capacity for other underutilised deposits in the country. The plant is expected to generate 500 direct new jobs for the region. From an environmental perspective, POX is recognised as the cleanest available refractory gold processing technology.

Board composition

During 2024, I was the sole addition to an established Board, composed of members with a well-rounded blend of skills and professional backgrounds in finance, law and corporate development. However, as we began to implement our growth strategy, it was clear that we needed to increase the depth of mining experience that we have. As such, we had been actively considering independent candidates for the Board with extensive expertise in mining and exploration, and in late January 2025, we appointed Abdulmonem Al-Murshidi as an Independent Non-Executive Director. His many years at senior roles within the mining industry combined with deep local knowledge of the Middle East, strengthens the Board's contribution to the Company's ambitious growth strategy.

Shareholder returns

We view the divestment of our Russian assets and the adoption of our new strategy as value-accretive moves. However, for the most part, that was not reflected in the share price during 2024. We believe the main reasons for this were twofold: firstly, the lack of international infrastructure in our home market to enable purchases by international investors and, secondly, an overhang of legacy investors from our listings on London and Moscow stock exchanges with a pure sell interest.

While the latter should taper off over time, we are actively working towards a resolution of the former and hope that AIFC will continue to support our efforts. For our own part, we acknowledge that we also need to achieve sufficient progress in the implementation of our strategy to restore shareholder value.

The company continues to consider the possibility of an additional stock listing on a major exchange, but does not expect it to occur in the near future, as it must first address remaining legacy sanctions challenges related to the tolling arrangement and achieve its growth targets.

We continue to regard dividend payments as the most effective instrument of returning value to shareholders and essential in underpinning our investment case. However, given the substantial investment needed to fund our growth strategy, including over USUSD1 billion of committed development capital expenditure over the next five years - the Board decided to suspend the dividend policy and regular dividends until the Ertis POX construction has been completed.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2025 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)