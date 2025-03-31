Preliminary results for the year ended 31 -11

DJ Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2024

Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") announces strong preliminary financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

"In 2024, our stable operational performance and favourable gold prices drove robust financial results. We met our production and cost guidance as well as launched our ambitious long-term investment program. 2025 should see continued ramp-up in our investments, particularly with the start of the active construction of Ertis POX and Green Power Project at Varvara", said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc, commenting on the results.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The discussion below covers the results of continuing operations, excluding those from the discontinued Russian segment of our business, which was sold in March 2024 and is categorised as a discontinued operation in the accompanying financial statements. The comparatives are restated in the same way. As required by IFRS 5, cash flows include amounts of discontinued operations unless otherwise stated.

-- In 2024, revenue increased by 49% to USUSD 1,328 million. Average realised gold price surged by 23% againstthe backdrop of the corresponding market dynamics. Gold equivalent (GE) production was largely stable year-on-year(y-o-y) at 490 Koz, while GE sales increased by 22% y-o-y to 566 Koz as in H1 the Company managed to unwindsignificant volumes of Kyzyl concentrate stockpiles.

-- The Company's Total Cash Costs (TCC)[1] were USUSD 971/GE oz within USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz guidance, up 8%y-o-y. The increase was driven by domestic inflation and price-driven higher mining tax, partly offset by the KZT(Kazakhstani tenge) devaluation and inventory sales.

-- All-in Sustaining Cash Costs (AISC)1 amounted to USUSD 1,298/GE oz, within the USUSD 1,250-1,350/GE ozguidance. A 3% y-o-y increase was driven by the same factors as TCC, though the Company recorded a decrease insustaining CAPEX per ounce.

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 62% to USUSD 712 million, driven by revenue growth that more than offset arise in costs. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 54% (2023: 49%).

-- Underlying net earnings1 grew to USUSD 499 million (2023: USUSD 151 million), while net earnings[2] were USUSD533 million (2023: USUSD 272 million including USUSD 170 million forex gains).

-- Net operating cash inflow from continuing operations increased fivefold to USUSD 650 million (2023: USUSD 126million).

-- Capital expenditure (CAPEX) from continuing operations was up 44% to USUSD 208 million[3], 8% below theoriginal guidance of USUSD 225 million, mostly due to delayed purchases at Ertis POX.

-- The Company generated positive free cash flow1 from continuing operations of USUSD 435 million, asignificant improvement from negative USUSD 3 million in 2023. Of this, USUSD 178 million was strategically allocatedto M&A and growth investments in H2, namely the acquisition of Syrymbet and an investment loan to Bai Tau Minerals.

-- In March 2024, the Company completed the sale of its Russian business by way of disposal of 100% of theJSC Polymetal share capital to JSC Mangazeya Plus. As a result, the Company deconsolidated USUSD 2.20 billion ofexternal net debt, settled USUSD 1.04 billion of its intragroup liabilities net of tax and received after-tax cashproceeds of USUSD 300 million, comprising cash consideration of USUSD 50 million and intercompany dividends retained bythe Company amounting to USUSD 250 million.

DEBT AND DIVIDEND

-- No dividend will be proposed for the full year 2024. In 2024, the Board of Directors suspended dividendpayments until the Company achieves its medium-term growth targets and launches Ertis POX. This decision reflectsthe Company's commitment to prioritising long-term value creation through reinvestment in key strategicinitiatives. Future dividend distributions will be considered in alignment with the Company's financialperformance, liquidity position, and growth trajectory.

-- The Company's net cash[4] position was USUSD 374 million as of year-end versus USUSD 174 million net debt oncontinuing operations at previous year-end, or USUSD 2,383 million net debt including discontinued operations.

-- Gross debt was USUSD 322 million as of year-end, of which USUSD 179 million is scheduled to mature in 2025.The Company remains focused on proactive debt management and is considering various refinancing opportunities. InFebruary 2025, the Company secured a USUSD 60 million 7-year loan from Bank CenterCredit to finance the constructionof renewable energy projects and signed a new USUSD 100 million revolving credit facility with the EurasianDevelopment Bank.

2025 OUTLOOK

-- In FY 2025, the Company expects to deliver 470 Koz of GE output. The expected y-o-y decrease is driven bythe planned grade and recovery declines at both Kyzyl and Varvara operations.

-- At Kyzyl, concentrate delivery delays to the Amursk POX, resulting from operational challenges linked tothe impact of international sanctions against Russia, are expected to negatively impact revenue in Q1. These delayshave led to the accumulation of concentrate stockpiles in January-February in the amount of 57 Koz of metalcontained and the deferral of associated sales.

-- Costs are estimated to be in the ranges of USUSD 1,000-1,100/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 1,350-1,450/GE oz forAISC[5]. A y-o-y increase is expected mostly due to the grade and recovery decrease, and persisting domesticinflation, which will offset expected positive effects from the KZT devaluation. The estimate remains contingent onthe KZT/USUSD exchange rate, which has a significant effect on the Company's local currency denominated operatingcosts.

-- Capital expenditures are expected to reach USUSD 300 million. The y-o-y increase will be driven byconstruction of the Ertis POX (USUSD 160 million in 2025) and solar and gas power stations at Varvara. SustainingCAPEX will be represented by further expansion of a tailings storage facility (TSF) at Kyzyl, fleet replacement atKomar, exploration at the Elevator deposit (Varvara hub), and construction of a fire-assay laboratory in Karaganda,Kazakhstan.

-- With the start of the full-scale construction of Ertis POX, the Company is entering an intensiveinvestment phase, committing over USUSD 1 billion in development CAPEX over the next five years. The funding willrepresent a mix of the Company's cash flow and new financing.

-- The Company is also progressing the Syrymbet tin project, with initial investments scheduled to begin in2026. The current mid-term capital expenditure forecast does not yet reflect the next phase of CAPEX for Syrymbet,which remains subject to Board review.

Financial highlights[6] 2024 2023[7] Change 2023[8] Continuing Continuing and discontinued operations operations Revenue, USUSDm 1,328 893 +49% 3,025 Total cash cost[9], USUSD/GE oz 971 903 +8% 861 All-in sustaining cash cost4, USUSD/GE oz 1,298 1,263 +3% 1,276 Adjusted EBITDA4, USUSDm 712 440 +62% 1,458 Average realised gold price[10], USUSD/oz 2,409 1,953 +23% 1,929 Net earnings, USUSDm 533 272 +96% 528 Underlying net earnings4, USUSDm 499 151 +230% 615 Return on Assets4, % 28% N/A[11] N/A 17% Return on Equity (underlying)4, % 28% N/A6 N/A 15% Basic earnings per share, USUSD 1.13 0.57 +98% 1.11 Underlying EPS4, USUSD 1.05 0.32 +228% 1.30 Net (cash)/debt4, USUSDm (374) 174 N/M[12] 2,383 Net (cash) or debt / Adjusted EBITDA (0.53) 0.40 N/M7 1.64 CASH FLOW DISCLOSURE1 2024 20232 Change Cash flows from continuing operations Net operating cash flow, USUSDm 650 126 +417% Capital expenditure, USUSDm 208 144 +44% Free cash flow4, USUSDm 435 (3) N/M Free cash flow post-M&A4, USUSDm 548 (17) N/M Cash flows, total on continuing and discontinued operations Free cash flow4, USUSDm 532 (101) N/M Net cash outflow on disposal of Russian business, USUSDm (215) - N/A Free cash flow post-M&A4, USUSDm 64 (131) N/M

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS[13]

-- For the third consecutive year, there were no lost time injuries recorded among the Company's employeesand contractors within continuing operations. Accordingly, days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) remained atzero.

-- Gold equivalent output at continuing operations was largely stable y-o-y at 490 Koz and 3% above theoriginal production guidance of 475 Koz. In 2023, the Company produced 1.7 Moz of GE, including 1.2 Moz fromRussian assets sold in March 2024.

-- In 2024, the construction of Ertis POX was formally approved by the Board and the Company achievedsignificant milestones in advancing the project. It remains on track with the delivery of the autoclave and thecommencement of full-scale construction proceeding as planned.

2024 2023 Change Production, GE Koz[14] 490 486 +1% Kyzyl 320 316 +1% Varvara 170 169 +0% Safety LTIFR[15] 0 0 - DIS2 0 0 - Fatalities Employees 0 0 - Contractors 0 0 -

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") HIGHLIGHTS

-- Solidcore remains committed to sustainable development. In 2024, we refined our sustainability strategyto align with recent structural changes, updating our medium- and long-term environmental and climate targets toreflect our evolving asset portfolio and new development goals. The Company is now targeting a 45% reduction inScope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. As part of this strategy, Solidcore will be focusingon developing its own energy sources to ensure the energy independence of our assets from external power grids.

-- In 2024, our GHG emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) increased by 6%, primarily due to our changing miningconditions, longer transportation routes and limitations on direct procurement of clean electricity from gridsuppliers.

-- We are advancing our voluntary afforestation project, aiming to expand it to 1,500 hectares by 2030. In2024, we successfully afforested a 28-hectare pilot plot near the Varvara site in the Kostanay region and securedofficial registration in the National Register of Carbon Projects of Kazakhstan.

-- In 2024, we reduced fresh water intensity for ore processing by 72%, lowering usage to 50 m3/1,000t,compared to 178 m3/1,000t in 2023 thanks to favourable weather and our closed-loop water recycling systems.Currently, 96% of the water used at our sites is recirculated, minimising our reliance on freshwater resources.

-- Solidcore increased its social investments in 2024 to USUSD 9.8 million, up 34% from USUSD 7.3 million in2023. These funds were directed toward education, local infrastructure, sports and cultural initiatives,reinforcing our commitment to the well-being and sustainable development of the communities where we operate.

About Solidcore

Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project (Ertis POX) in Kazakhstan.

2024 marked the first year of my tenure as both a Board member and as the Chair. It was a challenging yet rewarding time to join, as the Board navigated a range of external issues, undertook major corporate restructuring and worked diligently to redefine the Company's strategy and internal processes.

The last 12 months have given me the opportunity to engage fully with the Board of Directors, whose opinions and contributions significantly influenced key discussions and decisions. As a representative of the largest shareholder, Maaden International Investment, and with their support, I am honoured to be a member and Chair of your Board and, using my professional expertise, particularly in Central Asia, to lead the Company toward its ambitious targets and restore shareholder value.

New scope, new vision

2024 saw the beginning of a new chapter in the Company's history with the completion of the divestment of the Russian business and subsequent cancellation of our listing on the Moscow Exchange. Crucially, this mitigated the risk of sanctions and paved the way for future independent development.

We have adopted a new growth strategy, in which we set out our ambitions to double in size by expanding our operations in Central Asia and exploring possible options in the Middle East. Along with a new corporate structure and a new strategy, we also took the decision to adopt a new name for the Company - Solidcore Resources - in order to clearly differentiate us from the previous entity.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan remains our primary jurisdiction for exploration and M&A activities. We have operated our business successfully and responsibly in the country since 2009. We were among the first listings on Astana International Exchange ("AIX"), shortly after it was established in 2019, and we have managed to build a strong reputation and political capital.

The country presents great opportunities in gold and base metals exploration backed by favourable regulatory framework. We are grateful for the ongoing cooperation and support from the Astana International Financial Centre ("AIFC") and Kazakhstan's authorities.

We have already introduced a winning combination of high-quality assets and technological expertise to Kazakhstan and are committed to further investment in new operations and exploration. Alongside this, we will continue to be a responsible corporate citizen supporting local communities and contributing to the country's climate goals.

In December 2024, the Board approved the Ertis POX project. Located in the Pavlodar region, this will be the first POX plant and the largest high-tech refractory gold processing hub in Central Asia. Ertis POX will not only secure 100% of in-house processing for 80% of our reserve base but also create capacity for other underutilised deposits in the country. The plant is expected to generate 500 direct new jobs for the region. From an environmental perspective, POX is recognised as the cleanest available refractory gold processing technology.

Board composition

During 2024, I was the sole addition to an established Board, composed of members with a well-rounded blend of skills and professional backgrounds in finance, law and corporate development. However, as we began to implement our growth strategy, it was clear that we needed to increase the depth of mining experience that we have. As such, we had been actively considering independent candidates for the Board with extensive expertise in mining and exploration, and in late January 2025, we appointed Abdulmonem Al-Murshidi as an Independent Non-Executive Director. His many years at senior roles within the mining industry combined with deep local knowledge of the Middle East, strengthens the Board's contribution to the Company's ambitious growth strategy.

Shareholder returns

We view the divestment of our Russian assets and the adoption of our new strategy as value-accretive moves. However, for the most part, that was not reflected in the share price during 2024. We believe the main reasons for this were twofold: firstly, the lack of international infrastructure in our home market to enable purchases by international investors and, secondly, an overhang of legacy investors from our listings on London and Moscow stock exchanges with a pure sell interest.

While the latter should taper off over time, we are actively working towards a resolution of the former and hope that AIFC will continue to support our efforts. For our own part, we acknowledge that we also need to achieve sufficient progress in the implementation of our strategy to restore shareholder value.

The company continues to consider the possibility of an additional stock listing on a major exchange, but does not expect it to occur in the near future, as it must first address remaining legacy sanctions challenges related to the tolling arrangement and achieve its growth targets.

We continue to regard dividend payments as the most effective instrument of returning value to shareholders and essential in underpinning our investment case. However, given the substantial investment needed to fund our growth strategy, including over USUSD1 billion of committed development capital expenditure over the next five years - the Board decided to suspend the dividend policy and regular dividends until the Ertis POX construction has been completed.

It also should be noted that about 7% of our share capital excluding treasury shares remains blocked under Euroclear after re-domiciliation in 2023. While we successfully unblocked a significant portion of shares through share exchanges in 2023-2024, dividends on the remaining blocked shares will be frozen on Euroclear accounts if they are paid. We are actively working to resolve this issue. The dividend payout may be reassessed based on our success in this regard and the availability of liquidity needed to support our growth plans.

Focused on sustainability and governance excellence

As the Chair of the Board, I would like to assure all our stakeholders that we are committed to maintaining the outstanding sustainability, social and corporate governance practices and standards, developed and adopted by the Company over many years. We continue to act responsibly, minimise our environmental footprint and support the communities where we operate as well as our employees and local authorities.

We promote a safety-positive culture: there have been no accidents at our assets in Kazakhstan since 2021 and zero fatalities since 2017. Maintaining this level of performance is the core goal for our business.

As part of our commitment to mitigating climate change, we have updated our climate goals and aim to decrease our absolute GHG emissions by 45% and source 30% of electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050.

Vote of thanks

Over the last three years, we have navigated steadfastly through some difficult times and successfully overcome numerous obstacles. None of this would have been possible without the dedication of our employees, management, Board and shareholders, as well as the support of Kazakhstan's authorities and all our other stakeholders.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone for their hard work and commitment in the face of such complex circumstances and congratulate them on a job well done. I am confident that we are in a position to achieve the ambitious goals we have set ourselves for the future.

Chair

Omar Bahram CEO STATEMENT

We began 2024 with a major milestone - the divestment of our Russian business. This predetermined the sequence of other developments throughout the year, all aimed at cementing our ambitions to become a significant diversified industry player. The end of the year was marked with outstanding operating and financial results.

Corporate restructuring

The sale of the Russian assets in March 2024 was a pivotal transaction, crucial for the business continuity and value creation in the long run. With its completion, we are confident in the stability of our operations and our ability to develop and expand the business.

Following the completion of the transaction, we concentrated our essential management functions in a new corporate HQ in Astana and established robust engineering, project management, construction, IT, accounting and procurement functions, growing our HQ workforce from 100 to nearly 200 employees, while total average headcount reached 3,600 people. We are rebuilding our partnerships with contractors and have successfully secured contracts with key equipment suppliers and service providers.

With a new corporate structure and strategy in place, we have redefined our identity to better reflect our evolving business and values. This is captured in our new name, Solidcore Resources, and supporting branding, which encapsulates the scope of our ambitions, commitment to growth and mining expertise.

Ambitious goals

Our focus on recovering shareholder value, bolstered by our extensive experience and solid financial position, will drive our new strategic targets of 1 Moz of GE in production and 25 Moz of GE in ore reserves by 2030, both representing a twofold increase from current levels.

In order to achieve these goals, we will pursue new acquisitions, extensive exploration and processing of third-party material at Ertis POX. We will concentrate our activities primarily in Kazakhstan, while additionally considering emerging opportunities in other Central Asian countries and in the Middle East. In the light of the envisaged significant increase in size and few potential value-accretive targets within the gold mining sector, we believe it is sensible to also expand into green transition metals, including copper and tin. This is apposite given that our chosen jurisdictions have proven to have substantial resources of such commodities.

During 2024, we made first steps within our M&A pipeline. We acquired a 55% stake in Syrymbet, a large tin deposit in North Kazakhstan, for USUSD 82 million; Lancaster Group remains a partner with a 45% stake. We will leverage our project execution expertise and our partner's support to refine the processing approach with the aim of coming to a construction decision in 2025. In March 2025, we entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Tokhtar gold property in the Kostanay region of Kazakhstan, which unlocks substantial synergies given its proximity to Varvara hub and will serve as an additional feed source for Ertis POX.

Exploration is another cornerstone of our strategy, driving growth and securing our long-term pipeline. In 2024, we invested strategically in gold and copper exploration projects both greenfield and brownfield, bringing our experience and knowhow to robust partnerships that enhance our overall capabilities. This reflects our intent to build value and deliver results, and we are committed to keeping our stakeholders informed of our progress.

Ertis POX

With Board approval received in December 2024, we will begin the full-scale construction of Ertis POX in 2025. First regulatory approvals for temporary buildings have been obtained, basic engineering will be completed later this year and the autoclave is currently in the winter port, awaiting delivering to the construction site at the start of the navigation season. Crucially, we have procured and relocated a highly experienced construction team.

We will prioritise the timely execution of the project and plan to complete construction in H2 2028. The plant ramp-up will allow us to de-risk the Company's operations by eliminating our reliance on third-party offtake and tolling arrangements for Kyzyl concentrates. Once operational, approximately 40% of the capacity will be available commercially and we will be approaching potential feed suppliers as the construction progresses to a more advanced stage.

Financing growth

In 2024, we allocated USUSD 208 million to capital expenditure, with an emphasis on enhancing production efficiency and laying the groundwork for the active investment phase, set to begin in 2025.

Over the next five years, our existing project pipeline requires investment of more than USUSD 1 billion. We ended the year with net cash of USUSD 374 million, and at current gold prices our operations generate sustainable operating cash flow to finance both our sustaining and growth capital expenditure. However, to enable both growth and financial flexibility, we are targeting new financing options in 2025, including bond-market opportunities.

Solid assets, solid performance

We prioritise onsite safety and foster a zero-harm culture. Our record stands as a testimony to this with zero injury frequency rate for continuing operations, the last recorded in Kazakhstan in 2021.

Our two operating assets, Kyzyl and Varvara, are set to generate stable production and robust returns throughout their mine life and market cycle. In 2024, we successfully met our production guidance achieving 490 Koz GE output.

We are pleased to report record revenue and adjusted EBITDA for our ongoing operations. Revenue was up 49% year-on-year to USUSD 1,328 million, while adjusted EBITDA saw an impressive 62% increase to reach USUSD 712 million on the back of positive metal prices dynamics, higher sales driven by release of inventories, and the Kazakhstani tenge devaluation.

Total cash costs were 8% higher year-on-year at USUSD 971/GE oz, and all-in sustaining costs 3% higher at USUSD 1,298/GE oz, although they were in line with our guidance ranges of USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz and USUSD 1,250-1,350/GE oz, respectively. The increase was attributable to significant cost inflation in Kazakhstan, which offset the positive impact of the devaluation of the Kazakhstani tenge on local-currency costs.

Thanks to the strong profit and working capital release, we generated USUSD 435 million free cash flow and, after the investments discussed above, net cash was USUSD 374 million as at the year-end.

2025 milestones

This coming year will be important in terms of gauging the progress in implementing our strategy. We will complete some fundamental stages at Ertis POX, advance the feasibility study preparation for Syrymbet, and concentrate on building our growth pipeline through exploration and M&A.

With regard to our existing operations, production is expected to be marginally down at 470 Koz of GE, TCC and AISC will be within USUSD 1,000-1,100/GE oz and USUSD 1,350-1,450/GE oz, respectively, while capital expenditure will increase to nearly USUSD 300 million as we start to incur full-scale construction costs at Ertis POX.

At Kyzyl, a proposal for the construction of a solar power plant will be submitted to the Board for approval with the aim of providing a stable energy supply and reduce costs. We will also progress with preparation for the underground mining with first ore expected to be delivered in 2030.

We have laid the foundation towards becoming a diversified larger-scale mining company and technological leader in the mining industry in Central Asia. I am confident in our ability to reach our goals, because we have the key capital for our success - our employees. They have proved themselves to be resilient and highly professional in challenging times and have the motivation to fully embrace our new endeavours. On behalf of the whole senior management, I would like to thank everyone - and to wish us all a successful future.

Chief Executive Officer

Vitaly Nesis OPERATING REVIEW

ROBUST PRODUCTION

In 2024, Solidcore's gold equivalent production amounted to 490 Koz, representing an increase of 1% y-o-y (2023: 486 Koz), 3% above the original production guidance of 475 Koz. GE sales of 537 Koz (excluding trading operations) increased by 17% y-o-y and outpaced production level as the Company managed to unwind significant volumes of Kyzyl concentrate stockpiles accumulated before 2024 due to logistical challenges.

Full-year GE payable production at both Kyzyl and Varvara remained largely unchanged at 320 Koz and 170 Koz respectively.

In 2024, the Company achieved significant milestones in advancing the Ertis POX project, in line with its long-term strategic plan. These included the formal project approval by the Board of Directors, assembly and delivery of the autoclave to the transhipment port for winter storage, commencement of procurement activities for processing equipment and long-lead items and obtaining positive expert reviews on the detailed design for the construction of temporary buildings and structures. Bore pile tests for the POX building were successfully completed, paving the way for the start of installation of building piles for the autoclave foundation. Engineering survey work was progressing according to schedule. The project remains on track with the delivery of the autoclave and the commencement of full-scale construction proceeding as planned.

RESERVES AND RESOURCES

In 2024, Solidcore's Ore Reserves increased by 4% y-o-y to 12.1 Moz of GE, mostly on the back of positive revaluation results for underground mining at Kyzyl, revaluation at Elevator, as well as the initial evaluation at Baksy (both Varvara hub), fully offsetting mining depletion. The average grade in Ore Reserves stood at 3.2 g/t of GE, remaining at the last-year level.

The share of Ore Reserves for open-pit mining in Kazakhstan decreased further by 4 p.p compared with the previous year and stood at 43% on the back of underground reserves extension at Kyzyl.

The Company's Mineral Resources (additional to Ore Reserves) decreased by 14% y-o-y to 3.5 Moz of GE, predominantly due to conversion into Ore Reserves. The average GE grade in Mineral Resources increased by 5% y-o-y to 3.0 g/t.

In 2024, the Company completed validation of the historical exploration results at Syrymbet, estimating Mineral Resources of 206 Kt of tin and 74 Kt of copper attributable to 55% share of the Company in the project.

In 2024, exploration activities were carried out at 20 licensed and contract areas. In total, 44.4 km of drilling was completed. A 25% y-o-y decrease was driven by the completion of the exploration program at Baksy.

Ore Reserves reconciliation, GE Moz[16]

Ore Reserves, as at 1 Depletion Revaluation Initial Ore Change of GE Ore Reserves, as at 1 January 2024 Reserves estimate Conversion ratio January 2025 Kyzyl 9.6 -0.4 +0.8 - - 10.0 Varvara 2.0 -0.1 +0.1 +0.1 +0.1 2.2 Total 11.6 -0.5 +0.9 +0.1 +0.1 12.1

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources summary[17]

1 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2024 Change Ore Reserves (Proved + Probable), GE Moz 12.1 11.6 +4% Kyzyl 10.0 9.6 +4% Varvara 2.2 2.0 +6% Average reserve grade, g/t 3.2 3.2 +0% Mineral Resources 3.5 4.0 -14% (Measured + Indicated + Inferred), GE Moz Kyzyl 2.4 3.0 -18% Varvara 1.0 1.0 -2% Average resource grade, g/t 3.0 2.9 +5%

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as at 1 January 20251

Tonnage Grade GE Content Mt g/t GE, Moz Ore Reserves Proved 28.6 1.7 1.5 Probable 87.8 3.8 10.6 Proved + Probable 116.4 3.2 12.1 Mineral Resources Measured 4.2 1.4 0.2 Indicated 17.6 2.3 1.3 Measured + Indicated 21.8 2.1 1.5 Inferred 14.0 4.5 2.0 Measured + Indicated + Inferred 35.7 3.0 3.5

Syrymbet Mineral Resources at 1 January 2025[18]

Tonnage, Mt Grade Content Cu, % Sn, % Cu, Kt Sn, Kt Mineral Resources (Measured + Indicated + Inferred) 99.7 0.07 0.21 74.4 206.3

HEALTH AND SAFETY

There were no fatal accidents, injuries and lost-time incidents in 2024 at Solidcore's assets. However, near-misses were recorded, emphasising the need for ongoing efforts to ensure safety. Solidcore still took responsive measures by updating risk maps for relevant facilities, providing additional instructions to employees and encouraging contractors to carry out an investigation if the accident involved a contractor's worker.

2024 2023 Injuries 0 0 LTIFR (per 200,000 hours worked) 0 0 Days off work following accidents 0 0 Contractors Injuries 0 0 LTIFR (per 200,000 hours worked) 0 0

EMPLOYEES

In 2024, our average headcount increased by 12% to 3,577 employees (2023: 3,202), with approximately 40% working on a fly-in/fly-out basis. This growth was driven by the implementation of our development strategy in Kazakhstan, the advancement of Ertis POX and Syrymbet investment projects, and the expansion of our engineering team and other administrative staff in Astana. Due to structural changes within the Company, the voluntary turnover rate slightly increased to 2% in 2024 (2023: 1.4%).

We continue to face increased competition in the labour market and a growing demand for mining professionals. To attract and retain talent, we offer competitive salaries and a range of professional development opportunities, including succession planning and our Talent Pool programme. In 2024, the Talent Pool included 185 employees, with 10% receiving promotions. Additionally, more than 17% of total hiring positions in 2024 were filled by internal candidates from the Talent Pool.

The proportion of women in our workforce increased to 21% in 2024 (2023: 20%). We continue to promote a culture of equal opportunity through training and communication initiatives aimed at eliminating workplace bias, empowering diverse teams, and attracting and retaining talent from different backgrounds. These efforts contributed to a 3% increase in women in leadership positions, reaching 24% in 2024. In addition to addressing gender diversity, we are committed to eliminating discrimination based on age or disability. As part of this effort, we continue to implement our interactive online course on inclusion practices, which provides insights into disability inclusion, highlights workplace bias risks, and promotes best practices for fostering an inclusive work environment. This course has also been incorporated into our employee induction programme.

2024 2023 Change Average headcount 3,577 3,202 +12% Share of female employees 21% 20% +5% Share of female managers 24% 21% +14% Voluntary turnover 2.0% 1.4% +43% For female employees 2.0% 2.5% -20% For male employees 1.9% 1.1% +73%

CLIMATE AND ENERGY

We remain committed to reducing our climate footprint and reaffirm our intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Our strategy prioritises projects that significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while also minimising the net adverse impact on water resources and biodiversity.

In 2024, we updated and refined our medium- and long-term climate strategy, setting more ambitious climate goals, including a 45% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 (2023 as the baseline) and carbon neutrality by 2050. These updates ensure continuity with our previous commitments while aligning with our current asset portfolio and the objectives of our new development projects.

Our direct and indirect energy-related emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) increased by 6% in 2024 y-o-y, primarily due to changing mining conditions, longer transportation routes and limitations on direct procurement of clean electricity from grid suppliers. To address this challenge, we are developing our own energy clusters, comprising solar and gas power plants with a total capacity of up to 80 MW at Varvara and Kyzyl. This initiative is the cornerstone of our Climate Plan, providing a foundation for our decarbonisation pathway and ensuring energy independence from external power grids.

We continue to advance our voluntary afforestation project in Kazakhstan. In 2024, we successfully afforested a 28-hectare pilot plot near the Varvara site in the Kostanay region and achieved official registration in the National Register of Carbon Projects of Kazakhstan. By 2030, we plan to afforest 1,500 hectares of non-forested land from the land reserve, expanding our efforts across all our operational regions in Kazakhstan.

2024 2023 Change Energy Total energy consumed (GJ) 4,186,979 3,787,881 +11% Energy intensity (GJ per Koz of GE produced) 8,553 7,802 +10% Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions Scope 1 GHG emissions (CO2 eq. Kt) 236,875 207,990 +14% Scope 2 GHG emissions (market based, CO2 eq. Kt) 251,905 251,732 +0% Scope 1 + Scope 2 (CO2 eq. Kt) 488,781 459,722 +6% GHG intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions 998 947 +5% (kg of CO2e per oz of GE)

ENVIRONMENT

Our Environmental Management System (EMS) is the cornerstone of our approach. All our production sites are certified to the ISO 14001 global standard. Our EMS is supported by specific systems for cyanide and tailings management, as well as internal and external auditing.

The monitoring of both water quantity and quality is a key focus within our EMS. Given the predicted physical impacts of climate change on our operations, vigilance in monitoring water risks is crucial for our assets. We strive to continually enhance our water efficiency by employing metering and auditing practices for water consumption, coupled with the meticulous management of the quality of wastewater. The majority of the water we use in ore processing is circulated in closed water cycles. Overall, 96% of our on-site water consumption is via a closed cycle of treated waste water (2023: 90%). We also remain committed to our goal of maintaining fresh water usage for processing per unit of production at a minimum achievable level. In 2024, we decreased our fresh water intensity for ore processing by 72%, compared with 2023, to 50 m3/1,000 t (2023: 178 m3/1,000 t).

2024 2023 Change Water Fresh water use (th. m3) 471 1,273 -63% Water reused and recycled (th. m3) 12,183 11,569 +5% Total water used (th. m3) 12,654 12,842 -1% Share of water recycled and reused 96% 90% +7% Fresh water use for processing intensity 50 178 -72% (m3/ Kt of processed ore)[19] Waste Share of waste recycled (including overburden) 8% 8% N/A

Communities

We aim to maintain open dialogue with neighbouring communities, ensuring transparent feedback mechanisms in all regions where we operate. In 2024, we responded to all of the 271 enquiries received from locals and held 24 stakeholder engagement events. The outcomes of such engagement inform our social investment programmes. Solidcore's social investments amounted to USUSD 9.8 million in 2024 and were targeted to projects in education, local infrastructure, sports and culture (2023: USUSD 7.3 million).

2024 2023 Change Total community investment, USUSDm 9.83 7.28 +35% Enquiries from communities received and responded to 271 335 -19% Stakeholder meetings and events 24 21 +14%

OUTLOOK FOR 2025

In 2025, we anticipate a significant progress with the first major construction phase at Ertis POX, continued exploration activities, and further strengthening of our growth pipeline. Full-year production is expected at 470 Koz of GE, with a 4% y-o-y decrease driven by the planned grade and recovery declines at both Kyzyl and Varvara operations.

Safety remains a top priority for Solidcore, with a firm commitment to maintaining zero fatalities across operations and among on-site contractors. The Company is dedicated to implementing initiatives that enhance health and safety conditions.

At Kyzyl, the Company is preparing for underground mining. In Q1, delays of concentrate processing at Amursk POX and respective revenue deferral have been recorded, due to sanctions-related operational issues at the Russian plant.

At Varvara, we will continue preliminary works at two near-mine projects as well as advance our renewable and low-carbon energy initiatives by moving forward the construction of a 23 MW solar power plant and a 40 MW gas-piston power plant. Additionally, the Board will review a proposal for a 17 MW solar power plant construction at Kyzyl. The power stations will enhance energy security, lower costs, and reduce GHG emissions. As part of our broader sustainability strategy, we remain focused on minimising our reliance on diesel fuel to further reduce our environmental footprint.

At Ertis POX, the Company plans to commence full-scale construction, complete basic engineering, deliver and install the autoclave on its foundations, complete temporary buildings and structures, finalise the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and contracting of the main processing equipment. Solidcore continues to expect to meet the major milestones as planned with the end of commissioning and first production in H2 2028.

At Syrymbet, the Company is planning to advance the feasibility study for the tin deposit and submit the project for the Board approval by the end of 2025. FINANCIAL REVIEW

market summary

Gold price and demand momentum

Entering 2024, a higher than anticipated inflation rate, tight labour markets in the US, and a deteriorating geopolitical environment, including uncertainty surrounding the US election, eroded optimistic rate-cut expectations. As a result, gold price hit the lowest 2024 point in February at USUSD 1,991/oz. However, gold gained momentum in Q2 2024 and maintained a strong performance through the end of the year with three rate cuts in the US fuelling a gold price rally to USUSD 2,784/oz in October. The average LBMA gold price for 2024 was USUSD 2,389/oz, reflecting a 23% increase y-o-y.

Gold demand remained robust in 2024, continuing the strong performance of the previous year. It rose by 1% to 4,554 tonnes (2023: 4,492 tonnes), driven by global economic uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions. The trend of gold accumulation seen in recent years persisted, amounting to 1,045 tonnes (2023: 1,051), with central banks continuing allocations of this safe-haven asset at a strong pace, highlighting the risk of a potential economic downturn. The National Bank of Poland was the largest purchaser of the year, expanding its reserves by 90 tonnes, while the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Central Bank of the Philippines were among the top net sellers, offloading gold to support their local currencies.

2024 marked the fourth consecutive year of outflows from gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). However, a net outflow of just 7 tonnes (2023: 244 tonnes) signalled a reversal of this negative trend for the first time since 2022, with ETFs attracting an inflow of 113 tonnes in H2 2024. Demand for gold bars and investment coins remained steady at 1,186 tonnes (2023: 1,190 tonnes), demonstrating resilience and exceeding the 10-year average of 1,073 tonnes. Overall, global gold investment volume increased by 25% y-o-y, reaching a four-year high of 1,180 tonnes.

Gold demand in the technology sector experienced a 7% increase to 326 tonnes (2023: 305 tonnes), supported by the rapid expansion of AI-related infrastructure and strong consumer electronics shipments in emerging markets, which fully offset the declining demand in dentistry.

The strong upward fluctuation in gold prices impacted jewellery affordability, leading to a 9% y-o-y decline in fabrication to 2,004 tonnes (2023: 2,191 tonnes). Confidence among jewellery consumers in China and India, traditionally the largest markets, was weakened by a slowdown in income growth. Total jewellery demand in both countries amounted to 1,075 tonnes, 15% below the 10-year average.

The total gold supply in 2024 remained largely stable at 4,974 tonnes, marking a marginal 1% increase and setting a new all-time high (2023: 4,946 tonnes). Global mine production surpassed the previous peak from 2018, driven primarily by increased output in Canada, Mexico, and Peru. This growth fully offset declines in the US, Australia, and Bolivia, where lower ore grades impacted production. Kazakhstan remained a key contributor, accounting for 2.5% of global gold output with approximately 90 tonnes (2023: 86 tonnes), 33% above its 10-year average.

Notably, the higher metal price led to an 11% rise in recycled gold supply, reaching 1,370 tonnes (2023: 1,234 tonnes), with the largest y-o-y increase in recycling volumes recorded in East Asia and Europe.

Foreign exchange

The Company's revenues are denominated in the US dollars, while most the Company's operating costs are denominated in local currency, the Kazakhstani tenge (KZT). As a result, changes in exchange rates had an impact on financial results and performance.

KZT remained relatively strong in the H1 2024, in the range between 439 and 467 KZT/USUSD. However, it experienced a sharp depreciation towards the end of the year, hitting an all-time low of 525 KZT/USUSD in December. The downward momentum was driven by negative trade dynamics with the CIS partners, the strengthening of the US dollar index, and continued pressure from weaker oil prices. The average annual exchange rate was 469 KZT/USUSD (2023: 456 KZT/USUSD).

Inflation

Throughout 2024, inflation in Kazakhstan was slightly below the previous year, averaging at 8.9% (2023: 9.5%). The National Bank of Kazakhstan maintained tight monetary policy, conducting several reviews throughout the year. The base rate fluctuated within a range of 14.25% to 15.25%, with the final rate set at 15.25% in December, aimed at managing inflationary pressures and ensuring economic stability.

Revenue

SALES VOLUMES 2024 2023 Change Gold, Koz 557 452 +23% Gold equivalent sold[20], Koz 566 464 +22% Sales by metal 2024 2023 Change Volume variance, USUSDm Price variance, USUSDm (USUSDm unless otherwise stated) Gold 1,308 871 +50% 203 234 Average realised price[21] USUSD /oz 2,409 1,953 +23% Average LBMA price USUSD /oz 2,389 1,942 +23% Share of revenues 98% 98% Other metals 20 22 -9% Share of revenues 2% 2% Total revenue 1,328 893 +49% 197 238

In 2024, revenue increased by 49% to USUSD 1,328 million driven by growth of gold average realised prices and sales. The latter was attributable to the release of significant volumes of Kyzyl concentrate stockpiles that accumulated in 2023 due to logistical challenges.

The Company's average realised gold price was USUSD 2,409/oz, 23% higher than the 2023 average and slightly above the LBMA average.

Other metals comprising Varvara's copper concentrate are not meaningful for the consolidated Company's results.

Revenue, USUSDm Gold equivalent sold, Koz OPERATION 2024 2023 ?hange 2024 2023 ?hange Kyzyl 857 518 +65% 365 271 +35% Varvara 412 365 +13% 172 188 -9% Corporate and other[22] 59 10 +490% 29 5 +480% Total revenue 1,328 893 +49% 566 464 +22%

Kyzyl recorded a significant growth in revenue on the back of favourable gold price dynamics and an increase in sales amidst stable production (see above). At Varvara, higher prices compensated for a decrease in sales which related to a year-end lag between concentrate shipment to refinery and Dore production.

COST OF SALES

(USUSDm) 2024 2023 Change On-mine costs 164 149 +10% Smelting costs 114 105 +9% Purchase of metal inventories from third parties 98 127 -23% Mining tax 91 76 +20% Cash operating costs 467 457 +2% Depreciation and depletion of operating assets 97 71 +37% Costs of production 564 528 +7% Change in metal inventories 56 (87) N/M Idle capacities and abnormal production costs 1 - N/A Total cost of sales 621 441 +41% 2024 2023 CASH OPERATING COST STRUCTURE USUSDm Share USUSDm Share Services 133 28% 118 26% Consumables and spare parts 97 21% 98 21% Labour 40 9% 33 7% Mining tax 91 19% 76 17% Purchase of metal inventories from third parties 98 21% 127 28% Other expenses 8 2% 5 1% Total cash operating cost 467 100% 457 100%

The total cost of sales grew by 41% to USUSD 621 million mostly because of:

-- higher sales attributable to metal inventory release;

-- domestic inflation in Kazakhstan (+9% y-o-y) against the backdrop of a relatively stable average KZT/USUSDrate (469 KZT/USUSD in 2024 vs 456 KZT/USUSD in 2023);

-- higher mining tax; and

-- an increase in depreciation charges.

In 2024, the Company incurred a USUSD 56 million net change in metal inventory largely reflecting the cost of sale of concentrate inventories accumulated in 2023; in 2023, a respective increase in metal inventories was recorded.

The cost of services was up 13% driven by domestic inflation. Consumables and spare parts were stable as the Company managed to decrease diesel and reagents purchasing prices.

Labour costs increased by 21%, reflecting an annual salary raise to track inflation and an increase in the average headcount.

Mining tax grew by 20% on the back of the increase in the average realised gold price.

Purchase of metal inventories from third parties declined by 23% due to lower purchases of the refined gold within trading operations.

Depreciation and depletion were up 37% driven by expansion of mining, fleet renewal, and accelerated depletion of the tailings storage facility (TSF) No. 1 at Varvara on the back of the launch of the second TSF construction completion.

General, administrative and selling expenses

(USUSDm) 2024 2023 ?hange Labour 37 31 +19% Services 11 18 -39% Share-based compensation 2 11 -82% Depreciation 2 2 +0% Other 13 9 +44% Total general, administrative and selling expenses 65 71 -8%

General, administrative and selling expenses (SGA) decreased by 8% to USUSD 65 million on the back of:

-- decrease in services costs attributable to one-off advisory costs related to the re-domiciliationincurred in 2023; and

-- lower share-based compensation as no options under the long-term incentive plan (LTIP) have been grantedsince 2021. The amount recognised in current year income statement represents residual amortisation of the fairvalue of the awards granted up to 2021 over the vesting period.

Labour costs were up 19% due to annual salary growth tracking inflation and administrative headcount growth.

Other operating expenses

(USUSDm) 2024 2023 Change Social payments 13 9 +44% Exploration expenses 8 4 +100% Taxes, other than income tax 7 3 +133% Change in estimate of environmental obligations - (2) N/A Other expenses 3 4 -25% Total other operating expenses 31 18 +72%

Other operating expenses grew by 72% to USUSD 31 million driven by the expansion of social programmes in the regions of operations and higher greenfield exploration expenses supporting the Company's growth strategy.

TOTAL Cash costs[23]

In 2024, total cash costs were USUSD 971/GE oz, recording 8% y-o-y increase mostly due to inflationary pressure and price-driven mining tax increase outweighing higher sales.

The table below summarises major factors that have affected the Company's TCC and AISC dynamics y-o-y:

RECONCILIATION OF TCC AND AISC MOVEMENTS TCC, USUSD/oz AISC, USUSD/oz Change Change Cost per GE oz 2023 903 1,263 Domestic inflation +141 +16% +198 +16% Mining tax change +15 +2% +15 +1% Change in sales structure (44) -5% (60) -5% Increase in sales (40) -4% (55) -4% Sustaining capex increase - - (41) -3% KZT rate change (20) -2% (28) -2% Other 16 +2% 8 +1% Cost per GE oz 2024 971 +8% 1,298 +3%

Total cash cost by segment/operation

Cash cost per GE oz, USUSD/GE oz Gold equivalent sold, Koz OPERATION 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Kyzyl 777 704 +10% 365 271 +35% Varvara 1,383 1,189 +16% 172 188 -9% Total TCC 971 903 +8% 537 459 +17%

Inflationary headwinds affected cost dynamics at both mines:

-- at Kyzyl it offset larger sales volumes and as a result TCC were up 10% to USUSD 777/GE; and

-- at Varvara it was combined with lower sales driven by a time lag in production and sales (see Revenuediscussion above) and TCC grew by 16% to USUSD 1,383/GE oz.

Analysis of H2 2024 versus H1 2024 performance:

Cash cost per GE oz, USUSD /oz Gold equivalent sold, Koz OPERATION H2 2024 H1 2024 Change H2 2024 H1 2024 Change Kyzyl 749 799 -6% 157 207 -24% Varvara 1,412 1,353 +4% 87 85 +3% Total TCC 985 960 +3% 245 292 -16%

In H2 2024, TCC were 3% higher compared to H1 2024 at USUSD 985/GE oz. Kyzyl recorded a half-on-half decrease in costs thanks to the KZT depreciation in H2 balancing inflationary impact.

ALL-IN SUSTAINING AND all-in cash costs[24]

All-in sustaining cash costs were up 3% to USUSD 1,298/GE oz, a lower increase versus TCC dynamics due to a decrease in sustaining CAPEX per ounce stemming from the spread of expenditure over a larger amount of ounces sold.

AISC by operations were driven by same factors and were as follows:

All-in sustaining cash costs by segment/operation

(USUSD/GE oz)

OPERATION 2024 2023 Change Kyzyl 993 920 +8% Varvara 1,765 1,592 +11% Total AISC 1,298 1,263 +3% Total, USUSDm USUSD/GE oz RECONCILIATION OF ALL-IN COSTS[25] 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, depletion and write-down of inventory to net 463 369 +25% 862 806 +7% realisable value (Note 4 of the condensed financial statements) Adjusted for: Idle capacities (1) - N/A (2) - N/A Treatment charges deductions reclassification to cost of sales 24 13 +83% 45 29 +55% SGA expenses, excluding depreciation, amortisation and share-based compensation 35 32 +9% 65 70 -7% (Note 4 of condensed financial statements) Total cash costs 521 414 +26% 971 903 +8% Corporate SGA expenses and other operating expenses 56 45 +23% 103 97 +6% Capital expenditure excluding development projects 75 79 -5% 140 172 -19% Exploration expenditure (capitalised) 1 0 N/A 1 - N/A Capitalised stripping 44 42 +6% 82 91 -10% All-in sustaining cash costs 697 580 +20% 1,298 1,263 +3% Net finance costs/(income) (9) 13 -169% (18) 28 -164% Capitalised interest 3 2 +51% 5 4 +25% Income tax paid 116 230 -50% 215 502 -57% After-tax all-in cash costs 807 825 -2% 1,502 1,797 -16% Capital expenditure for development projects 88 23 +278% 163 51 +220% SGA and other expenses for development assets 2 - N/A 3 - N/A All-in costs 897 848 +6% 1,669 1,848 -10%

Adjusted EBITDA[26] and EBITDA margin

(USUSDm)

2024 2023 Change Profit for the year 533 272 +96% Net finance cost/(income) (9) 13 -169% Income tax expense 116 230 -50% Depreciation and depletion 99 66 +50% EBITDA 739 581 +27% Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss (31) (170) -82% Impairment of non-current assets, net 2 16 -88% Share-based compensation 2 11 -80% Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability - 2 -100% Adjusted EBITDA 712 440 +62% Adjusted EBITDA margin 54% 49% +4% Adjusted EBITDA per GE oz 1,259 947 +33%

Adjusted EBITDA by segment/operation

(USUSDm)

OPERATION 2024 2023 Change Kyzyl 577 333 +73% Varvara 168 137 +22% Attributable corporate and other costs (33) (30) +10% Total Adjusted EBITDA 712 440 +62%

Adjusted EBITDA was USUSD 712 million, 62% higher y-o-y, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 54%, reflecting the increase in sales and the average realised price of gold, combined with costs dynamics described above.

Other income statement items

In 2024, Solidcore recorded a net foreign exchange gain of USUSD 31 million compared to an exchange gain of USUSD 170 million in 2023 attributable to revaluation of intercompany loans to Solidcore from its former subsidiary in Russia. These loans were repaid as a part of the divestment transaction.

The Company does not use any hedging instruments for managing foreign exchange risk, other than a natural hedge arising from the fact that the majority of the Company's revenue is denominated or calculated in US Dollars.

Net finance income was USUSD 9 million versus net finance expense of USUSD 13 million due to a reduction in gross debt and higher interest income from the Company's cash and cash equivalents.

Income tax expense was USUSD 116 million compared to USUSD 230 million 2023, charged at an effective tax rate of 18%. The decrease was mainly attributable to the 2023 tax effect of withholding tax on intercompany dividends paid as a part of the Russian subsidiary divestment transaction (see Note 13 of the condensed consolidated financial statements).

Net earnings, earnings per share

In 2024, Solidcore had a net profit of USUSD 533 million, compared to USUSD 272 million net profit in 2023. The underlying net earnings were USUSD 499 million, compared to USUSD 151 million in 2023.

Reconciliation of underlying net earnings[27]

(USUSDm) 2024 2023 Change Profit for the year 533 272 +96% Foreign exchange gain (31) (170) -82% Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability - 2 N/A Impairment of non-current assets, net 2 16 -88% Tax effect (5) 31 -117% Underlying net earnings 499 151 +230%

Basic profit per share was USUSD 1.13 compared to USUSD 0.57 in 2023. Underlying basic EPS[28] was USUSD 1.05 compared to USUSD 0.32 in 2023.

Capital expenditurE[29]

Total Total (USUSDm) Sustaining Development Capital stripping and underground development 2024 2023 Ertis POX - 88 - 88 23 Kyzyl 37 - 26 63 53 Varvara 38 - 19 57 68 Total capital expenditure 75 88 44 208 144

In 2024, total capital expenditure from continuing operations was USUSD 208 million[30], below the initial guidance of USUSD 225 million due to the positive devaluation impact and as some purchases related to Ertis POX were carried over to 2025. A y-o-y increase of 44% is attributable to investments in preparation for construction at Ertis POX. Capital expenditure excluding capitalised stripping costs was USUSD 163 million (2023: USUSD 102 million).

The major capital expenditure items in 2024 were as follows:

Development projects:

-- Capital expenditure of USUSD 88 million was related to pre-construction investments into the Ertis POXfacility (base engineering, autoclave transportation, bore pile tests for the POX building, site surveyingactivities etc).

Stay-in-business sustaining CAPEX at operating assets totalled USUSD 75 million (2023: USUSD 79 million):

-- At Kyzyl, capital expenditure comprised USUSD 37 million including scheduled technical upgrades, fleetrenewal and expansion of the tailings storage facility.

-- At Varvara, capital expenditure of USUSD 38 million was mainly represented by the construction of a tailingstorage facility and upgrade of the mining fleet.

Capitalised stripping was USUSD 44 million (2023: USUSD 42 million). Capitalised stripping at Kyzyl was lower y-o-y due to the gradual and systematic reduction of open-pit mining operations, while at Varvara an increase was recorded on the back of resource model adjustments at Komar.

Cash flows

As required by IFRS 5, cash flows include amounts of discontinued operations, unless otherwise stated.

(USUSDm) 2024 2023 ?hange Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 785 1,073 -27% Changes in working capital 38 (498) N/M Total operating cash flows 823 575 +43% Continuing operations 650 126 +417% Discontinued operations 173 449 -61% Capital expenditure (279) (679) -59% Net cash (outflow)/inflow on disposal of subsidiaries (215) 21 N/M Loans advanced (193) (60) +217% Investments in joint ventures (82) - N/A Other 10 12 -17% Investing cash flows (759) (706) +8% Continuing operations (393) (143) +175% Discontinued operations (366) (563) -35% Financing cash flows Net changes in gross debt (180) 380 -147% Repayments of principal under lease liabilities (1) (21) -95% Total financing cash flows (181) 359 -150% Continuing operations (176) (92) +91%

Discontinued operations (5) 451 -101% Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (117) 228 -151% Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 842 633 +33% Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (29) (19) +53% Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 696 842 -17%

Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2024 stood at USUSD 696 million, which comprised:

-- Operating cash flows of USUSD 823 million supported by strong adjusted EBITDA and reduction in concentratestockpile;

-- Net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiaries of USUSD 215 million (see Note 3 of the condensed consolidatedfinancial statements);

-- Capital expenditure of USUSD 279 million, including USUSD 208 million related to continuing operations;

-- Net change in loans advanced of USUSD 176 million, including USUSD 101 million related to continuingoperations;

-- Investments in joint ventures of USUSD 82 million related to continuing operations (acquisition of 55% inSyrymbet tin mine); and

-- The gross borrowings decrease of USUSD 180 million.

Free cash flow (FCF)[31] from continuing operations amounted to USUSD 435 million (2023: negative FCF USUSD 3 million). Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations was USUSD 64 million (2023: negative FCF USUSD 131 million).

Reconciliation of FCF post-M&A1 from continuing operations

(USUSDm) 2024 Net operating cash flow 650 Capital expenditure (208) Other (7) FCF from continuing operations 435 M&A and other investments (178) Proceeds from divestment of Russian business retained by continuing operations 300 Other (9) FCF post-M&A from continuing operations 548

balance sheet, Liquidity and funding

As at As at NET DEBT1 31 December 31 December Change 2024 2023 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 179 1,005 -82% Long-term debt 143 2,220 -94% Gross debt 322 3,225 -90% Less: cash and cash equivalents 696 842 -17% Net (cash)/debt (374) 2,383 N/M Continuing operations (374) 174 N/M Discontinued operations - 2,209 N/A Adjusted EBITDA (continuing operations) 712 440 +62% Net (cash)/debt / Adjusted EBITDA (continuing operations) (0.53x) 0.40x -233%

Due to the cash proceeds from the disposal of the Russian business, strong cash inflow from ongoing operations and sale of inventory, the Company recorded a net cash position of USUSD 374 million versus pro forma net debt of USUSD 174 million as at the end of 2023.

Gross debt stood at USUSD 322 million versus USUSD 3,225 million as at the end of 2023 due to deconsolidation of the Russian business and repayment of USUSD 180 million of borrowings. Long-term borrowings comprised 44% of total borrowings. The average effective cost of debt in 2024 was 4.4%.

93% of available cash balances of USUSD 696 million is denominated in hard currency. The Company is confident in its ability to repay its existing borrowings as they fall due. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

There are several potential risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Company's performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results.

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company are categorised as follows:

-- Operational risks:? Production risk - Construction and development risk - Supply chain risk - Exploration risk

-- Sustainability risks:? Health and safety risk - Environmental risk - Human capital risk

-- Political and social risks:? Legal and compliance risk - Political risk - Taxation risk

-- Financial risks:? Market risk - Currency risk - Liquidity risk

A detailed explanation of these risks and uncertainties can be found on pages 70 to 83 of the 2023 annual report which is available at https://www.solidcore-resources.com/en/.

The directors consider that political, and legal and compliance risks have materially decreased following the sale of the Russian business in 2024. Other principal risks and uncertainties have remained largely unchanged since the publication of the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2023 and continue to apply to the Company for the 2024 financial year.

Further updates will be presented in the full annual financial report for 2024. GOING CONCERN

In assessing its going concern status, the Company has taken account of its financial position, anticipated future trading performance, its borrowings and other available credit facilities, its forecast compliance with covenants on those borrowings and capital expenditure commitments and plans.

The Board is satisfied that the Company's forecasts and projections, having taken account of reasonably possible changes in trading performance, show that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least the next 12 months from the date of this report and that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Directors are responsible for the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements that present fairly the financial position of Solidcore Resources plc (the Company) and its subsidiaries (the Group) as of 31 December 2024, and the results of its operations, cash flows and changes in equity for the year then ended, in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

In preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements, directors are responsible for:

-- properly selecting and applying accounting policies;

-- presenting information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable,comparable and understandable information;

-- providing additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRSs are insufficientto enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Group'sconsolidated financial position and financial performance; and

-- making an assessment of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

Directors also are responsible for:

-- designing, implementing and maintaining an effective and sound system of internal controls throughout theGroup;

-- maintaining adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group's transactionsand disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the consolidated financial position of the Group, and whichenable them to ensure that condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group comply with IFRS;

-- taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the Group; and

-- preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

These condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2024 were approved by Board of Directors on 31 March 2025.

By order of Board of Directors:

Omar Bahram

Chair of the Board of Directors

Vitaly Nesis

Chief Executive Officer

31 March 2025 CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SOLIDCORE RESOURCES PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Year ended Year ended Note 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 USUSDm USUSDm Continuing operations Revenue 5 1,328 893 Cost of sales 6 (621) (441) Gross profit 707 452 General, administrative and selling expenses 10 (65) (71) Other operating expenses, net 11 (31) (18) Impairment of non-current assets 15 (2) (16) Operating profit 609 347 Foreign exchange gain, net 31 170 Change in fair value of financial instruments - (2) Finance costs 12 (21) (29) Finance income 22 30 16 Profit before income tax from continuing operations 649 502 Income tax 13 (116) (230) Profit for the year from continuing operations 533 272

Discontinued operations Net (loss)/gain from discontinued operations 3 (2,045) 256 Net (loss)/profit (1,512) 528 (Loss)/profit for the year attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Parent (1,512) 528 (1,512) 528 Earnings per share for continuing operations (USUSD) Basic 20 1.13 0.57 Diluted 20 1.13 0.57 Loss/ (Earnings) per share for discontinued operations (USUSD) Basic 20 (4.32) 0.54 Diluted 20 (4.32) 0.54 (Loss)/ Earnings per share for continuing and discontinued operations (USUSD) Basic 20 (3.19) 1.11 Diluted 20 (3.19) 1.11

SOLIDCORE RESOURCES PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended Year ended Note 31 December 31 December 2024 2023 USUSDm USUSDm (Loss)/profit for the year (1,512) 528 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of income tax 772 (528) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Effect of translation to presentation currency[32] (207) 17 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Fair value loss arising on hedging instruments during year 19 (3) (8) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (2) (592) Currency translation recycling on disposal of foreign operation 984 - 3 Currency exchange differences on intercompany loans forming net investment in - 55 foreign operations, net of income tax Total comprehensive loss for the year (740) - Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to: (740) - Equity shareholders of the Parent (740) -

SOLIDCORE RESOURCES PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Note 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Assets USUSDm USUSDm Property, plant and equipment 14 819 2,998 Right-of-use assets 2 76 Goodwill 3 - 11 Investments in associates and joint ventures 15 80 129 Non-current inventories 16 41 115 Non-current accounts receivable 129 107 Other non-current financial assets 5 9 Deferred tax assets 13 5 192 Total non-current assets 1,081 3,637 Current inventories 16 178 1,178 Prepayments to suppliers 34 180 Income tax prepaid 12 46 VAT receivable 42 131 Trade and other receivables 26 266 Cash and cash equivalents 22 696 842 Total current assets 988 2,643 Total assets 2,069 6,280 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Non-current borrowings 17 (143) (2,220) Contingent consideration liabilities (16) (29) Provisions 18 (40) (77) Non-current lease liabilities (2) (52) Other non-current liabilities - (18) Deferred tax liabilities 13 (47) (252) Total non-current liabilities (248) (2,648) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (70) (240) Current borrowings 17 (179) (1,005) Income tax payable (25) (20) Other taxes payable (31) (81) Current portion of contingent consideration - (15) liability Current lease liabilities (1) (18) Total current liabilities (306) (1,379) Total liabilities (554) (4,027) NET ASSETS 1,515 2,253 Share capital 20 14 14 Share premium 20 2,436 2,436 Share-based compensation reserve 20 4 33 Cash flow hedging reserve 5 8 Translation reserve (1,288) (2,063) Retained earnings 344 1,825 Total equity 1,515 2,253 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (2,069) (6,280)

SOLIDCORE RESOURCES PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Year ended[33] Year ended 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Note USUSDm USUSDm Net cash generated by operating activities 22 823 575 Relating to: Continuing operations 650 126 Discontinued operations 173 449 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (279) (679) Acquisition of interest in joint ventures 15 (82) - Net cash (outflow)/inflow on disposal of subsidiaries 3 (215) 21 Net cash outflow on asset acquisitions2 (6) (24) Loans advanced (193) (60) Repayment of loans provided 16 29 Contingent consideration received - 7 Net cash used in investing activities (759) (706) Relating to: Continuing operations (393) (143) Discontinued operations (366) (563) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings obtained 22 359 1,324 Repayments of borrowings 22 (539) (944) Repayments of principal under lease liabilities 22 (1) (21) Net cash (used in)/ from financing activities (181) 359 Continuing operations (176) (92) Discontinued operations (5) 451 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (117) 228

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 22 842 633 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (29) (19) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial year 22 696 842

SOLIDCORE RESOURCES PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Stated Share Share Share-based Cash flow Translation Retained Total Note capital capital premium compensation hedging reserve earnings equity account reserve reserve USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm Balance at 1 January 2023 2,450 - - 35 16 (1,543) 1,284 2,242 Profit for the financial - - - - - - 528 528 year Other comprehensive loss, - - - - (8) (520) - (528) net of income tax Total comprehensive income - - - - (8) (520) 528 - /(loss) Re-domiciliation to AIFC (2,450) 14 2,436 - - - - - Share-based compensation - - - 11 - - - 11 Transfer to retained - - - (13) - - 13 - earnings Balance at 31 December - 14 2,436 33 8 (2,063) 1,825 2,253 2023 Loss for the financial - - - - - - (1,512) (1,512) year Other comprehensive income - - - - (3) 775 - 772 /(loss), net of income tax Total comprehensive income - - - - (3) 775 (1,512) (740) /(loss) Share-based compensation - 2 - - - 2 Transfer to retained 20 - (31) - - 31 - earnings Balance at 31 December - 14 2,436 4 5 (1,288) 344 1,515 2024 1. GENERAL

Corporate information

Solidcore Resources Group (the Group), previously Polymetal International, is a leading gold producer based in Kazakhstan and listed on the Astana International Exchange. During the year ended 31 December 2024 the Group completed the divestment of its Russian business through sale of 100% share of JSC Polymetal (Polymetal Russia) (Note 3) and was delisted from the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Solidcore Resources plc (the Company) is the ultimate parent entity of the Solidcore Resources Group.

The Company was incorporated on 29 July 2010 as a public limited company under Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 as Polymetal International plc. On 8 August 2023, the Group completed the re-domiciliation of the Company from Jersey to the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Kazakhstan. The Company changed its name on 11 June 2024 following the sale of Polymetal Russia, which retained its former name.

Significant subsidiaries

As of 31 December 2024 the Company held the following significant mining and production subsidiaries:

Effective interest held, % Deposits and production Country of 31 31 December Name of subsidiary facilities Segment incorporation December 2023 2024 Varvarinskoye JSC Varvara Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 100 100 Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLC Kyzyl Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 100 100 Komarovskoye Mining Company Komar Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 100 100 LLC Ertis Hydrometallurgical Ertis POX Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 100 100 Plant LLC

Going concern

In assessing its going concern status, the Group has taken account of its financial position, anticipated future trading performance, its borrowings and other available credit facilities, its forecast compliance with covenants on those borrowings and capital expenditure commitments and plans.

The Board is satisfied that the Group's forecasts and projections, having taken account of reasonably possible changes in trading performance, show that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least the next 12 months from the date of this report and that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Basis of presentation

The Group's annual condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 are prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments which are measured at fair value as of end of the reporting period and share-based payments which are recognised at fair value as of the measurement date.

New standards and amendments applicable for the current periods

-- Classification of liabilities as current or non-current liabilities with covenants (Amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements) specify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current ornon-current. The amendments clarify that a right to defer settlement must exist at the end of the reporting periodand that classification is unaffected by the likelihood that an entity will exercise its deferral right. Inaddition, a requirement has been introduced whereby an entity must disclose when a liability arising from a loanagreement is classified as non-current and the entity's right to defer settlement is contingent on compliance withfuture covenants within twelve months. The amendments do not have a material impact on the Group

-- Lease liability in a sale and leaseback (Amendments to IFRS 16 Leases) specify the requirements that aseller-lessee uses in measuring the lease liability arising in a sale and leaseback transaction. The amendments donot have an impact on the Group.

-- Supplier finance arrangements (Amendments to IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows and IFRS 7 FinancialInstruments: Disclosures) clarify the characteristics of supplier finance arrangements and require additionaldisclosure of such arrangements. The amendments do not have a material impact on the Group.

New standards or amendments issued but not yet effective

At the date of authorisation of these condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group has not applied the following new and revised IFRS Accounting Standards that have been issued but are not yet effective:

-- Amendments to IAS 21 Lack of Exchangeability;

-- IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosures in Financial Statements;

-- IFRS 19 Subsidiaries without Public Accountability: Disclosures.

-- Amendments IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 regarding the classification and measurement of financial instruments;

-- Contracts Referencing Nature-dependent Electricity - Amendments to IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 (issued on 18December 2024); and

-- Annual Improvements to IFRS Accounting Standards - Volume 11.

The Group is in the process of determining the impact of these standards on its condensed consolidated financial statements. 2. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND KEY SOURCES OF ESTIMATION UNCERTAINTY

In the course of preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements, management necessarily makes judgements and estimates that can have a significant impact on those financial statements. The determination of estimates requires judgements which are based on historical experience, current and expected economic conditions, and all other available information.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis, with revisions recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised and in the future periods affected. The judgements involving a higher degree of estimation or complexity are set out below.

Critical accounting judgements

The following are the critical accounting judgements (apart from judgements involving estimation which are dealt with separately below), made during the year that had the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Syrymbet Joint Venture

In November 2024, the Group acquired a 55% stake in - private company Tin One Holding (holder of the Syrymbet subsoil licence). As part of the transaction, the Group entered into the shareholders agreement, governing the management of the investee.

When the Group enters into an arrangement where it has the power to participate in the financial and operating policy decisions of an investee or into arrangements with other parties for the joint ownership of particular assets or developments, it must assess whether the arrangements constitute significant influence, control, joint operations or a joint venture based on the rights and obligations of the parties to the arrangements.

Based on the governance structure of the investee, it was determined that the arrangement requires the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control. It was concluded that the joint arrangement provides the parties with rights to the net assets of the arrangement and, therefore, the investment represents a joint venture (Note 15).

Use of estimates

The preparation of financial statements requires the Group to make estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts of the assets and liabilities recognised, amounts of revenue and expenses reported, and contingent liabilities disclosed, as of the reporting date. The determination of estimates is based on current and expected economic conditions, as well as historical data and statistical and mathematical methods as appropriate.

Key sources of estimation uncertainty

Based on the current favourable market conditions, including strong commodity prices and the local currency devaluation, as well as the stable outlook for commodity prices and their volatilities, management has determined that as of the reporting date there are no assumptions or other sources of estimation uncertainty that have a significant risk of resulting in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year.

Other sources of estimation uncertainty

Other sources of estimation uncertainty reflect those sources of estimation uncertainty of which management believe users should be aware, but which are not judged to have a reasonably possible material impact of resulting in a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets and liabilities within the next financial year. They include: cash flow projections for impairment testing and impairment reversal, valuation of contingent consideration assets and liabilities and calculation of net realisable value of stockpiles and work-in progress.

DCF models are developed for the purposes of impairment testing, valuation of contingent consideration assets and liabilities and calculation of net realisable value of metal inventories. Expected future cash flows used in DCF models are inherently uncertain and could change over time. They are affected by a number of factors including ore reserves, together with economic factors such as commodity prices, exchange rates, discount rates and estimates of production costs and future capital expenditure.

-- Ore reserves and mineral resources - Recoverable reserves and resources are based on the proven andprobable reserves and resources in existence. Reserves and resources are incorporated in projected cash flows basedon ore reserve statements and exploration and evaluation work undertaken by appropriately qualified persons (seebelow). Mineral resources, adjusted by certain conversion ratios, are included where management has a high degreeof confidence in their economic extraction, despite additional evaluation still being required prior to meeting therequired confidence to convert to ore reserves.

-- Commodity prices - Commodity prices are based on latest internal forecasts, benchmarked against externalsources of information. The Group currently uses flat real long-term gold prices of USUSD 2,500 per ounce for 2025,USUSD 2,050 per ounce for 2026 and USUSD 2,000 from 2027 per ounce (2023: USUSD 1,900 per ounce for 2024, USUSD 1,800 perounce from 2025 per ounce).

-- Foreign exchange rates - foreign exchange rates are based on observable spot rates, or on latest internalforecasts, benchmarked with external sources of information for relevant countries of operation, as appropriate.Management have analysed RUB/USDrate movements for the year ended 31 December 2024. The long-term and medium-termrate KZT/USUSD exchange rate is estimated at 560 KZT/USUSD (2023: 500 KZT/USUSD).

-- Discount rates - The Group used a post-tax real discount rate of 8.5% (2023: 8.7%).

-- Operating costs, capital expenditure and other operating factors - Cost assumptions incorporatemanagement experience and expectations, as well as the nature and location of the operation and the risksassociated therewith. Underlying input cost assumptions are consistent with related output price assumptions. Otheroperating factors, such as the timelines of granting licences and permits are based on management's best estimateof the outcome of uncertain future events at the balance sheet date.

Based on the estimates described above the Group concluded that there were no indicators of impairment for property, plant and equipment identified as of 31 December 2024 and no write downs to net realisable value of metal inventories was recognised for the year ended 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: none).

Environmental obligations

The Group's mining and exploration activities are subject to various laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment. The Group's provision for future decommissioning and land restoration cost represents management's best estimate of the present value of the future cash outflows required to settle the liability which reflects estimates of future costs, inflation, movements in foreign exchange rates and assumptions of risks associated with the future cash outflows; and the applicable interest rate for discounting the future cash outflows. Actual costs incurred in future periods could differ materially from the estimates. Additionally, future changes to environmental laws and regulations, life of mine estimates and discount rates could affect the carrying amount of this provision.

Climate change

We have assessed and set out the Group's climate risks and opportunities as part of our commitment to climate disclosure within the Strategic Report. Mitigation and adaptation measures that may be required in the future to combat the physical and transition risks of climate change could also have potential implications for the Group's financial statements. This would be the case where assets and liabilities are measured based on an estimate of future cash flows.

In preparing the Group's financial statements, climate-related strategic decisions have impacted the following:

-- Our decarbonisation and clean energy initiatives considered and approved by the Board were included infuture cash flow projections, underpinned by estimates for recoverable amounts of property, plant and equipment, asdeemed relevant; and

-- The provision for mine closure costs impacted by climate risks and opportunities.

We have adopted both mitigation and adaptation measures within our climate management system. We focus on renewable energy, carbon-intensive fuel replacement and innovative technologies to both mitigate climate change impacts and to reduce our carbon footprint. The adaptation measures we use are based on climate models, which inform the design, construction, operation and closure of our mining assets.

Significant judgements and key estimates made by the Group may be impacted in the future by changes to our climate change strategy or in global commitments to decarbonisation. This could, in turn, result in material changes to the financial results and the carrying values of certain assets and liabilities in future reporting periods. As at the reporting date, the Group believes that there is no material impact on balance sheet carrying values of assets or liabilities. 3. DIVESTMENT OF THE RUSSIAN BUSINESS AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

?n 18 February 2024 the Group entered into contracts for the divestment of its Russian business through a sale of 100% JSC Polymetal's shares to a third party, JSC Mangazeya Plus (the Purchaser).

On 7 March 2024 the transaction was completed following approval at the General Shareholders Meeting and receipt of the regulatory approvals. Following this date, the Group ceased to have any interest in JSC Polymetal and therefore determined that it lost control over JSC Polymetal on 7 March 2024. As Polymetal Russia was a separate geographical area of operation and a major line of business, the sale represented discontinued operations for the Group.

The transaction entailed USUSD 50 million cash consideration which was paid to the Company at completion.

Prior to completion, an aggregate dividend of USUSD 1,429 million (before tax) was paid by JSC Polymetal to the Company, of which USUSD 278 million were retained by the Company for its general corporate purposes and USUSD 1,151 million were used to repay, and fully discharge, the intra-group debt and related interest owed to JSC Polymetal. Net cash proceeds from the Purchaser and cash received through dividends retained by the Company (after tax) amounted to USUSD 300 million.

Major classes of assets and liabilities of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries (JSC Polymetal Group), net of dividends payable and intercompany loans receivable as described above, that were settled in March 2024 before the actual disposal date and which were not part of assets and liabilities of the divested subsidiaries as of disposal date, are presented as follows:

USUSDm Assets Property, plant and equipment 2,227 Right-of-use assets 79 Goodwill 11 Investments in associates and joint ventures 124 Non-current accounts receivable 107 Deferred tax asset 194 Non-current inventories 78 Total non-current assets 2,820 Current inventories 939 Prepayments to suppliers 149 Income tax prepaid 16 VAT receivable 46 Trade and other receivables 310 Cash and cash equivalents 265 Total current assets 1,725 Non-current borrowings (1,974) Deferred tax liability (49) Other non-current liabilities (140) Total non-current liabilities (2,163)

