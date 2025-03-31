Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2025) - California landlords with 15 or more rental units are approaching the April 1, 2025 deadline to comply with AB 2747, which requires landlords to offer tenants the opportunity to report rent payments to credit bureaus. Piñata, a leading rent rewards and reporting platform, has pioneered a streamlined, cost-effective solution designed to ensure full compliance while delivering real financial benefits to renters.

Passed to promote equitable credit access, AB 2747 is reshaping how rental payments are viewed by the financial system-transforming rent from an expense into a credit-building opportunity. With the compliance window rapidly closing, Piñata offers landlords a fully automated, plug-and-play platform that removes administrative friction and unlocks value for both landlords and tenants.

Piñata's solution meets all requirements of AB 2747 and offers:

Automated reporting of rent payments to Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion

Integration with existing property management systems

24 months of back reporting, helping tenants instantly strengthen credit profiles

"This law is a step toward greater financial inclusion, and Piñata is proud to support landlords and tenants in making the most of it," said Lily Liu, Founder and CEO of Piñata. "We're helping landlords comply with confidence-while giving tenants the tools to build credit and unlock financial opportunity."

This initiative marks a significant step forward in the rental housing industry by combining the power of technology with forward-thinking policy to improve financial outcomes for both tenants and landlords. By leveraging the strengths of Piñata and leading housing associations, this collaboration is helping to shape the future of property management and tenant empowerment.

Beyond compliance, Piñata's model fosters long-term tenant satisfaction and loyalty. Residents gain access to exclusive perks, while landlords can offer a compelling amenity with measurable impact-making Piñata more than a compliance tool, but a business asset.

About Piñata

Piñata is a leading national rental membership program on a mission to make renting smarter and more rewarding for tenants and landlords alike. Founded in 2020 and led by women of color, Piñata offers renters a unique set of financial benefits, including rewards and credit-score-boosting opportunities, while also providing a unique amenity for landlords. While Piñata does offer a free version of the program, the cost of a Piñata membership is just $60 a year. For more information, visit www.pinata.ai.

