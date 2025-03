Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) has published a solar strategy to scale up deployment and drive next-generation technology, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. Japan's NEDO has launched a new solar development strategy, outlining a roadmap for large-scale solar deployment to help the country reach carbon neutrality by 2050. The "NEDO PV Challenges 2025" strategy focuses on five key technical initiatives to advance solar technology and expand its adoption. The initiatives focus on developing next-generation solar cells, advancing solar power systems ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...