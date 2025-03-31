DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 31-March-2025 / 18:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 31 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 31 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 128,963 Highest price paid per share: 112.00p Lowest price paid per share: 109.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 110.2098p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 317,373,037 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (317,373,037) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 110.2098p 128,963

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 587 112.00 08:01:10 00330423310TRLO1 XLON 337 112.00 08:01:10 00330423309TRLO1 XLON 937 111.50 08:10:45 00330423807TRLO1 XLON 937 111.50 08:10:45 00330423808TRLO1 XLON 69 110.50 09:20:06 00330427043TRLO1 XLON 95 110.50 09:20:06 00330427044TRLO1 XLON 2763 110.50 09:20:06 00330427045TRLO1 XLON 18 110.50 09:20:06 00330427046TRLO1 XLON 957 110.50 09:20:06 00330427047TRLO1 XLON 200 110.50 09:20:45 00330427067TRLO1 XLON 1593 110.50 09:20:45 00330427068TRLO1 XLON 2455 110.50 09:20:45 00330427069TRLO1 XLON 978 110.50 09:23:35 00330427282TRLO1 XLON 760 110.50 09:24:54 00330427405TRLO1 XLON 2305 110.00 09:25:15 00330427423TRLO1 XLON 622 110.00 09:25:15 00330427424TRLO1 XLON 1990 109.50 09:25:17 00330427429TRLO1 XLON 1012 109.00 09:25:25 00330427446TRLO1 XLON 1886 110.00 09:43:48 00330428308TRLO1 XLON 990 109.50 09:43:53 00330428311TRLO1 XLON 69 110.00 10:39:31 00330430060TRLO1 XLON 1791 110.00 10:46:49 00330430227TRLO1 XLON 2790 110.00 10:46:51 00330430237TRLO1 XLON 930 110.00 10:46:51 00330430238TRLO1 XLON 930 110.00 10:46:51 00330430239TRLO1 XLON 687 110.00 10:46:51 00330430240TRLO1 XLON 930 110.00 10:46:51 00330430241TRLO1 XLON 999 110.00 10:46:51 00330430242TRLO1 XLON 243 110.00 10:46:51 00330430243TRLO1 XLON 861 110.00 10:46:51 00330430244TRLO1 XLON 4328 110.00 10:46:51 00330430228TRLO1 XLON 2672 110.00 10:46:51 00330430229TRLO1 XLON 1667 110.00 10:46:51 00330430230TRLO1 XLON 1928 110.00 10:46:51 00330430231TRLO1 XLON 5072 110.00 10:46:51 00330430232TRLO1 XLON 1428 110.00 10:46:51 00330430233TRLO1 XLON 6553 110.00 10:46:51 00330430234TRLO1 XLON 447 110.00 10:46:51 00330430235TRLO1 XLON 500 110.00 10:46:51 00330430236TRLO1 XLON 4400 110.00 10:46:52 00330430254TRLO1 XLON 383 110.00 10:46:53 00330430256TRLO1 XLON 2100 110.00 10:46:53 00330430255TRLO1 XLON 1619 110.00 10:46:54 00330430257TRLO1 XLON 1014 110.00 10:46:57 00330430262TRLO1 XLON 5381 110.00 10:46:57 00330430260TRLO1 XLON 8152 110.00 10:46:57 00330430261TRLO1 XLON 1000 110.00 10:47:55 00330430281TRLO1 XLON 1427 110.00 10:48:04 00330430283TRLO1 XLON 442 110.00 10:48:04 00330430284TRLO1 XLON 884 110.00 10:49:10 00330430300TRLO1 XLON 584 110.00 10:56:51 00330430512TRLO1 XLON 681 109.50 11:41:15 00330432112TRLO1 XLON 1228 109.50 11:41:15 00330432113TRLO1 XLON 955 109.50 11:41:15 00330432114TRLO1 XLON 954 109.50 11:41:15 00330432115TRLO1 XLON 954 109.50 11:41:15 00330432116TRLO1 XLON 169 109.50 11:41:15 00330432117TRLO1 XLON 512 109.50 11:41:16 00330432133TRLO1 XLON 274 109.50 11:41:16 00330432134TRLO1 XLON 169 109.50 11:41:20 00330432144TRLO1 XLON 786 109.50 11:41:20 00330432145TRLO1 XLON 660 109.00 11:50:43 00330432457TRLO1 XLON 40 110.50 14:00:20 00330435931TRLO1 XLON 858 111.00 14:00:57 00330435945TRLO1 XLON 916 111.00 14:00:57 00330435946TRLO1 XLON 1648 111.00 14:00:57 00330435947TRLO1 XLON 557 111.00 14:00:57 00330435948TRLO1 XLON 557 111.00 14:00:57 00330435949TRLO1 XLON 1751 111.00 14:00:57 00330435950TRLO1 XLON 2125 111.00 14:00:57 00330435951TRLO1 XLON

