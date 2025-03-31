INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: JLC LIVE Celebrates 30 Years of Shaping the Future of Residential Construction

JLC LIVE, the most anticipated regional trade event for residential construction, commemorated its milestone 30th anniversary with more than 10,000 registered industry professionals. For three decades, JLC LIVE has brought together a vibrant community of builders, remodelers, contractors and tradespeople for three days of education on latest building processes and business essentials, and two days of exhibits featuring the most trusted names in residential building.

The 2025 edition of JLC LIVE was filled with essential hands-on programming, including 20 interactive building clinics covering real-world techniques across framing, exterior detailing, roofing, indoor air quality, high-performance building and more. Expert-led sessions broke down complex challenges into actionable strategies for today's jobsites. Live on the show floor, exhibitor demonstrations featured new and expanded presentations from household names Pella, Westlake, Andersen Windows and Doors, TapeTech, Henry and CertainTeed. General Electric Co. returned to the show floor, this year bringing OSI, Loctite and GE brands and products. The demonstrations at various exhibitor booths and across the building stages provide direct access to the latest tools and construction techniques shaping the future of the trade.

"We have been using this unique education and demonstration model for 30 years, and what continues to set JLC LIVE apart is the power of contractors teaching contractors. This is more than just a tradeshow, but a gathering of real community," says Sue Pino, Show Director of JLC LIVE. "Attendees are learning from each other, sharing knowledge, solving problems together and leaving with insights they can apply to their businesses and practices. That connection is what makes this event special, and this year with record number of exhibitors and energy like we have never seen before, it truly felt like a milestone moment."

The education conference delivered 49 sessions led by top-tier expert builders, discussing topics ranging from building codes and project management to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and climate-resilient construction. The JLC LIVE En Español program returned with more sessions on new topics and an increased number of demonstrations, reflecting JLC's commitment to growing and supporting the Hispanic contractor audience through relevant and accessible training. The Women in Construction Roundtable hosted tradeswomen with various levels of experience gathered to share learnings, challenges and insights, reinforcing the power of connection and community within the industry.

Community continues to be the front and center throughout JLC LIVE, with vibrant conference happy hours, interactive booths and the energetic expo Welcome Party, fostering organic conversations among likeminded individuals. Additionally, the event welcomed students from over 15 schools, including trade programs, high schools and universities, educating the value of skilled trades through real-world exposure to the next generation of builders and contractors.

"I attended this year again to discover new products to enhance our renovation projects and was not disappointed. This is a unique tradeshow to connect with Master Craftsman in their field of expertise where they share their "means and methods" while utilizing the products showcased by the industry suppliers and their representatives for support on site. As always, it was great to see old friends and create new relationships. I highly recommend this event for those who desire to learn and enhance their capabilities." Mark Slafkovsky, Pry Guy Levers.

Exhibitors such as Westlake Royal Building Products, Andersen Window & Door, Owens Corning, Festool, Therma-Tru, Azek, Weyerhaeuser, CertainTeed, Marvin Window & Door, Simpson Strong Tie and LP Building Products have signed up to return to the Rhode Island Convention Center for JLC LIVE 2026 (March 26 - 28).

"If you are looking for real connection with the people who are going to be using your products, this is the place to do it because you are not only really connecting with them, it is not just their bosses, it is all their tradespeople. They bring the folks that do the work into this event. It is also great for suppliers, new companies or even a company that has been around a long time, you are going to get a different quality of attendee at this event." Mike Wright, Director of Residential Market Segment, Simpson Strong-Tie.

Following JLC LIVE, the residential construction show in the South, Build Show LIVE, takes place October 16-18, 2025, at the Kay Bailey Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. For information and to sign up for announcements, please visit www.buildshowlive.com.

About JLC LIVE

JLC LIVE is the most anticipated regional trade event of the year for residential construction. Remodelers, home builders, contractors, and other tradesmen and women learn from the leading industry experts through live, on-floor building clinics, demonstrations, and classroom-style conference sessions.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

