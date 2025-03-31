BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The franc fell to a 1-week low of 0.9572 against the euro and more than a 2-week low of 0.8855 against the greenback, from an early high of 0.9519 and nearly a 2-week high of 0.8781, respectively.The franc weakened to 1.1433 against the pound, from an early nearly 2-week high of 1.1374.The currency may challenge support around 0.97 against the euro, 0.90 against the greenback and 1.16 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX