BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.
The franc fell to a 1-week low of 0.9572 against the euro and more than a 2-week low of 0.8855 against the greenback, from an early high of 0.9519 and nearly a 2-week high of 0.8781, respectively.
The franc weakened to 1.1433 against the pound, from an early nearly 2-week high of 1.1374.
The currency may challenge support around 0.97 against the euro, 0.90 against the greenback and 1.16 against the pound.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News