Century Park Realty Inc.: Jordan Rubinstein Launches Century Park Realty, Inc. as Full-Service Real Estate Advisory Platform

After nearly two decades in the competitive Los Angeles real estate market, Jordan Rubinstein is refocusing his efforts on Century Park Realty, Inc., a company he founded in 2014. Rubinstein recently bid a fond farewell to his previous role at Kennedy Wilson Property Services in order to expand Century Park Realty into a comprehensive real estate advisory firm.

"The decision to return my attention to building out this platform was driven by a growing need within my brokerage and investment business for clients and investors to have access to more than just transactional services," said Rubinstein. "Clients require a multi-disciplinary approach that spans the entire real estate lifecycle - from acquisitions to asset management or redevelopment."

Rubinstein, also a licensed real estate attorney, brings extensive experience from multiple sectors within the real estate industry, including commercial investment sales and leasing, luxury residential brokerage, and real estate development. Over the course of his career, he has represented clients in transacting nearly one billion dollars in real estate transactions and has overseen several successful ground-up and value-add projects across Los Angeles. His geographic focus has historically been core Los Angeles markets with high demand, but the firm has plans to grow outside of California into rapidly expanding markets with compelling growth stories and investment opportunities.

Rubinstein explains that the firm's mission is to act as a de facto real estate department for clients who do not have in-house teams but need consistent and reliable expertise in multiple aspects of real estate. In addition, the firm can present opportunities for those looking to participate in the increasingly complex and often management-intensive real estate business.

"Our goal is to be a trusted partner with respect to sourcing and analyzing opportunities as well as assisting clients with strategic real estate decisions up-front and at the operational level, whether it's buying a home, acquiring multifamily apartment units, or optimizing an existing real estate portfolio across multiple asset classes," said Rubinstein. "In Los Angeles specifically, we are experiencing more regulatory and legislative hurdles than in the past decade, while at the same time seeing higher op ex costs like insurance premiums and a much more conservative capital markets environment. It's no longer enough to simply facilitate a transaction for someone without seeing all the angles," he added.

"In today's market, it's essential to serve as a market expert and educator, connector, and opportunity provider all in one."

- Jordan Rubinstein

"There seemed to be a void in the traditional real estate service business for executing on all these different levels in a transaction, especially for those without in-house capabilities," said Rubinstein. I remain extremely hands-on, and it truly benefits those looking for this level of guidance."

"Brokerage is transactional; advisory is personal," Rubinstein concluded.

