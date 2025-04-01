TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing in Japan slowed slightly in the first quarter of 2025, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Tuesday with a diffusion index score of +12.That was in line with forecasts and was down from +14 in the previous three months.The outlook also came in at +12, easing from +13 in the previous quarter.The large non-manufacturers index came in at +35, beating forecasts for +33 - which would have been unchanged. The outlook was unchanged at +28.The small manufacturing index was at +2, while the small non-manufacturing index was at +9.Large industry capex is seen higher by 3.1 percent, in line with forecasts and slowing from 11.3 percent in Q4. Small industry capex was down 10.0 percent after rising 4.0 percent in the three months prior.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX