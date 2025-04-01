John Marshall's Boyhood Home Gifted to Friends of the Hollow

David & Mary Collins Donate Chief Justice John Marshall's Boyhood Home for Preservation and Public Education

The boyhood home of Chief Justice John Marshall, known as The Hollow, has been formally donated to The Friends of the Hollow, Inc., a Virginia-based nonprofit dedicated to its preservation. The donation was made by Learning Tree Farms, LLC, the holding company founded by the late Fauquier entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. David C. Collins and his wife Mary Collins.

"I am honored that our vision of making The Hollow a place where children and adults can learn about John Marshall's formative years and his lasting impact on American governance has arrived," said Mary Collins, owner of Learning Tree Farms in nearby Delaplane. "We purchased and restored The Hollow many years ago with the intention of ensuring its place in public education and historical interpretation."

Friends of the Hollow plans to open the site for public visitation and continue archaeological research to further explore how Marshall and his family lived in this humble frontier home.

"This is a monumental step forward for Marshall's boyhood home," said Thomas Marshall deButts, a sixth-generation descendant of the Chief Justice and President of Friends of the Hollow. "Our organization was founded in 1981 with the goal of preserving and interpreting The Hollow, and we are deeply grateful to the Collins family for their stewardship and restoration efforts over the past 25 years. Now, this 252-year-old house enters its next chapter, and we look forward to further conserving the property and raising funds to complete David Collins' vision."

John Marshall lived at The Hollow from ages 9 to 17, a period that profoundly shaped his intellect and character. During these years, he studied Horace, Pope, and Livy, laying the foundation for his later role as a leading advocate and interpreter of the U.S. Constitution. Remarkably, the house remains much as it was during Marshall's time. In addition to the home itself, Learning Tree Farms has deeded 7.6 acres of surrounding land to Friends of the Hollow, ensuring the Markham, Virginia, property remains intact for future generations.

Built by Marshall's father Thomas Marshall, The Hollow was added to the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places in 2003.

Friends of the Hollow is actively raising funds to support ongoing preservation efforts, including structural conservation and preservation. Donations can be made through the official GoFundMe page or mail to Friends of the Hollow, 1415 Snowden Rd., Delaplane, VA 20144.

For images, architectural drawings, and further details, visit www.friendsofthehollow.org.

Friends of the Hollow, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1981 to preserve and restore The Hollow, the boyhood home of Chief Justice John Marshall.

