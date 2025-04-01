Fenixlight Limited: Fenix PD45R ACE Launch

A work of revolution! Stunning release of PD45R ACE multi-mode tactical flashlight: unlock new lighting experiences with this all-scenario flashlight

On March 25th, 2025, the renowned lighting brand Fenix officially launched its new flagship flashlight, the PD45R ACE. This flashlight is positioned as a "Multi-mode Tactical Flashlight" that features an innovative control system, military-grade protection, and customizable modes tailored for various scenarios, which redefine portable professional flashlights.

The PD45R ACE is redefining the concept of flashlights with groundbreaking technology. This is not just an upgrade of lighting tools; it's a significant leap in humankind's mastery of light!

6-in-1 high efficiency: a disruptive innovation of flashlight

Fenix has successfully developed the pioneering [SET Customization] technology, which has been granted patents in many countries around the world. By utilizing sophisticated hardware and circuit architectures, a system of output matrices has been built for this flashlight that allows users to easily customize their required combination of outputs for lighting needs on different complex occasions, such as outdoor adventures or tactical operations.

Efficient operations with a tactical tail switch plus a mode selector ring

The PD45R ACE requires only a tail tactical switch and a mode selector ring to implement its revolutionary design. The tactical tail switch controls all lighting functions independently, allowing for momentary-on, constant-on, output selection, and strobe mode. Meanwhile, the mode selector ring lets users switch among three different modes: General mode, Lock mode, and SET mode. The SET mode offers six output combinations, enabling one versatile flashlight to function as six different flashlights. As a result, the PD45R ACE can be flexibly used according to various scenarios or personal habits and effectively handle a variety of complex outdoor lighting situations.

Scenario-based lighting solutions: from outdoor activities to professional fields

Tactical operations: Instant Strobe and the quick response of the tactical tail switch effectively meet the lighting requirements for high-intensity missions such as law enforcement and security operations.

Daily duties: Ideal for patrols and inspections. Its intelligent overheat protection ensures stable light output for extended periods.

Outdoor activities: With a brightness level ranging from 30-lumen Eco output to 3200-lumen Turbo output and a maximum beam distance of 410 meters, the PD45R ACE can effortlessly handle lighting needs in complex terrains during trekking, camping, or caving.

Emergencies: Various outputs including low-power 30-lumen Eco output combined with high-output Strobe provide multiple protections in dangerous moments. The physical lockout function significantly lowers the risk of accidental activation.

Customized scenarios: Innovative [SET Customization] technology enables users to select their preferred combination of outputs based on varied occasions and usage habits to adapt to ever-changing surroundings.

