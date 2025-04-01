A study estimating the economic viability of rooftop solar in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania forecasts the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for PV systems in the Baltic States at between €0. 08 ($0. 087) and €0. 09/kWh by 2050 at a 6% discount rate. Researchers from Riga Technical University and Czech Technical University in Prague have explored the economic feasibility of rooftop solar systems in multi-apartment buildings across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The research paper "Estimation of LCOE for PV electricity production in the Baltic States - Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia until 2050," ...

