SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - On the occasion of April Fool's Day, Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) announced a fun campaign introducing Mobilet, a fictional mobility solution for urgent restroom needs. The initiative was part of the company's 'Progress for Humanity' vision by combining humour along with innovation to address one of the basic human needs.The company said that Mobilet made use of technologies like facial recognition for easy access, an aroma diffuser to eliminate odours, and a stealth mode for privacy. The campaign is more than a prank and highlights the commitment to creative, human-centred solutions, Hyundai added.With the help of generative AI, Hyundai created engaging visuals and content, which was shared across platforms like Instagram, X, and Facebook. Commenting on the latest offering from Hyundai, Sungwon Jee, Global Chief Marketing Officer, stated, 'We wanted to entertain while showing our dedication to innovative mobility solutions for every need.'According to the company, the campaign not only offers entertainment but also reinforced Hyundai's commitment to tackle everyday human challenges with the help of technology and innovation.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX