CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar recovered from recent weakness against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar rose to 1.7262 against the euro and 93.87 against the yen, from recent lows of 1.7366 and 93.27, respectively.Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6270, 0.9011 and 1.1027 from recent lows of 0.6232, 0.8974 and 1.1004, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.70 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.11 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX