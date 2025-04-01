BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation, unemployment and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey data from the euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to rise 0.2 percent month-on-month in March, slower than the 0.4 percent rise in February.At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. The index is forecast to rise to 47.9 in March from 47.4 in the previous month.At 3.50 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's final factory PMI. The reading is seen at 48.9 in March, in line with flash estimate.At 3.55 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey data is due from Germany. The initial estimate showed that the indicator climbed to 48.3 in March from 46.5 in the previous month.At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI data is due. The index is expected to rise to 48.7, as initially estimated, from 47.6 in February.Half an hour later, UK S&P Global manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The index is expected to fall to 44.6 in March from 46.9 in February.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area flash inflation and unemployment data. Inflation is expected to ease to 2.2 percent in March from 2.3 percent in February. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 6.2 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX