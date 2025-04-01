DJ Travis Perkins plc - full year results for the year to 31 December 2024

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc - full year results for the year to 31 December 2024 01-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 April 2025 Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) Travis Perkins plc, the UK's largest distributor of building materials, announces its full year results for the year to 31 December 2024 A challenging trading year -- Group revenue down (4.7)% driven by price deflation, continued decline in market volumes and underperformance in the Merchanting segment -- Significantly improved cost discipline but lower trading volumes and price deflation resulted in full year adjusted operating profit of GBP152m (2023: GBP198m) -- Operating profit of GBP2m (2023: GBP161m) reflects trading performance and adjusting items of GBP139m (of which around GBP20m are cash items) related to impairments in Staircraft and certain Merchanting branches and restructuring actions Good progress in Toolstation -- Toolstation UK adjusted operating profit up 48% driven by robust sales growth, improved gross margins and supply chain and overhead efficiencies -- Toolstation France closed and Toolstation Benelux on accelerated path to profitability Strong focus on cash generation and strengthening the balance sheet -- Net debt before leases reduced by GBP123m driven by GBP64m benefit from improved stock management and disciplined approach to capital expenditure -- GBP125m raised from investment grade US private placement notes in March 2025 GBPm (unless otherwise stated) Note 2024 2023 (re-presented²) Change Revenue 6 4,607 4,837 (4.7)% Adjusted operating profit excluding property profits¹ 7a 141 183 (23.0)% Adjusted operating profit¹ 7a 152 198 (23.2)% Adjusted earnings per share¹ 15b 36.6p 54.4p (32.7)% Return on capital employed¹ 18 5.4% 6.9% (1.5)ppt Net debt / adjusted EBITDA¹ 19 2.5x 2.6x 0.1x Ordinary dividend per share 14 14.5p 18.0p (19.4)% Operating profit 2 161 (98.8)% Profit / (loss) after tax (77) 38 (302.6)% Basic earnings / (loss) per share 15a (36.6)p 18.1p (302.2)%

(1) Alternative performance measures are used to describe the Group's performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed.

(2) For continuing businesses only. The Toolstation France business is treated as a discontinued operation.

On 10 March 2025, Pete Redfern resigned as Chief Executive Officer as a result of ill health. The Nominations Committee has commenced a search to identify the right long term successor to Pete as CEO. Geoff Drabble, Chair of Travis Perkins, will work with the management team during the interim period to progress actions already underway to improve performance.

Geoff Drabble, Chair, commented:

"Since joining the Board of Travis Perkins, I have been encouraged by the breadth and depth of our market footprint, the quality and commitment of our people and the strength of our relationships within the construction industry.

However, it is clear to the management team that there are a number of areas where the business needs to refocus and change the way it operates in order to better serve our customers and effectively support our suppliers. Several initial steps have been taken under Pete Redfern's leadership to begin rebuilding trust and confidence, both internally and externally, with focused leadership roles restored in all our businesses and actions taken to re-engage and motivate our teams. These changes will make our businesses more responsive and bring them closer to our customers. Following Pete's resignation, the priority is to ensure this work continues at pace, whilst the Nominations Committee of the Board identifies the right long-term successor.

Whilst uncertainty remains regarding the strength and timing of a recovery in UK construction activity, with more resources re-deployed into customer-facing roles, the Group is now better placed to benefit from returning demand. This will be supported by disciplined capital allocation, focused on upgrading and protecting our core competitive advantages, and a clear customer-focused strategy owned by the leaders of the business. I am confident that this approach will provide attractive returns for shareholders over the medium-term."

Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. 2024 performance

2024 was a challenging year for the Group with revenue of GBP4,607m down (4.7)% year-on-year, driven by the Merchanting segment through a combination of price deflation, reduced demand across the UK construction market and increased competitive intensity. Toolstation continued to make good progress with robust revenue growth in both the UK and Benelux reflecting ongoing maturity benefits.

Adjusted operating profit excluding property profits of GBP141m was GBP(42)m, or (23)%, lower than prior year. Around GBP (39)m of the profit decline resulted from lower sales volumes whilst approximately GBP(56)m was attributable to lower gross margins, driven by price deflation and increased competitive intensity.

Against this backdrop management took actions to reduce total overheads by GBP53m compared to prior year. Restructuring actions taken at the end of 2023 reduced overheads by GBP35m with a further GBP36m of savings on discretionary spend and GBP9m savings from the strategic review actions taken in Toolstation Benelux. Offset against this was around GBP(27)m of overhead inflation, primarily on payroll and property costs. Rebuilding the business

Building on the Group's inherent strengths

The Group has strong fundamentals built up over decades as the largest UK building materials distributor, namely:

-- A comprehensive UK network backed by freehold ownership of key trading sites

