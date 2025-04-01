BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar recovered from recent weakness against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar rose to 0.5689 against the U.S. dollar and 85.13 against the yen, from recent lows of 0.5663 and 84.75, respectively.Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.9028 from a recent near 3-week low of 1.9112.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.58 against the greenback, 87.00 against the yen and 1.88 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX