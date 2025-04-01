EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference

Galimedix Therapeutics presents further scientific data showing disease-modifying potential of oral GAL-201 in Alzheimer's disease as well as beneficial effects on synaptic function and neuroimmunomodulation at AD/PD 2025 GAL-201 shown to be highly potent and selective small molecule, binds to misfolded amyloid-ß (Aß) monomers, thereby preventing their aggregation to toxic Aß oligomers, shown by beneficial effects on synaptic plasticity following Aß-induced toxicity

GAL-201 reduces the number of Aß plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease (AD)

GAL-201 shows anti-inflammatory effects on key cell types of the central nervous system Kensington, MD, USA and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, April 1, 2025 - Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious brain and eye diseases, is presenting new preclinical data with GAL-201, an orally administered small molecule specifically designed to target misfolded Aß monomers, thereby preventing the formation of soluble, toxic aggregates present in the brains of AD patients. The data are being presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders ( AD/PD 2025: advances in science and therapy ) in Vienna, Austria. The results show the compound's anti-inflammatory effects and positive impact on synaptic plasticity in a preclinical model of AD and strongly support previous studies where GAL-201 was characterized as a promising development candidate for the treatment of AD ( Russ et. al. 2022 ). The poster, entitled, "Small Molecule GAL-201 under development for oral AD treatment: Modulation of Aß aggregation directly influences synaptic plasticity and also affects neuroinflammation", shows robust evidence of GAL-201's ability to effectively bind to different isoforms of Aß and block toxic aggregation while leaving intact the physiological (non-misfolded) monomers, critical for normal neuronal function, and thereby ultimately leading to a better cognitive outcome. By doing this, GAL-201 is potentially able to prevent detrimental effects on synaptic plasticity, even after serial dilution, likely due to its unique long-lasting self-propagating effect. This is important as GAL-201 thus would be expected to continue to have this positive functional effect even when very little of the compound remains in the body, for example, because dosing is interrupted. Additionally, the compound was shown to prevent neuroinflammation, a hallmark of neuronal cell death, by preventing the activation of microglia and astrocytes. Finally, GAL-201 showed strong modulation of Aß's deposit pattern by reducing the number of Aß plaques both in the hippocampus and the cortex - areas of the brain concerned with memory and other cognitive functions and strongly affected in patients with AD. "Our new results being presented at AD/PD 2025 show that GAL-201 is not only able to detoxify different isoforms of Aß and thereby preserve synaptic plasticity, it also is able to block neuroinflammatory processes characteristic of Alzheimer's disease," explained Hermann Russ, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Galimedix. "Together with our previously published data on its high potency and selectivity as an Aß aggregation modulator, we strongly believe that GAL-201, which currently is in Phase 1 testing, is a promising oral candidate for the patient-friendly treatment of Alzheimer's disease." The poster can be accessed here: "Small Molecule GAL-201 under development for oral AD treatment: Modulation of Aß aggregation directly influences synaptic plasticity and also affects neuroinflammation" About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aß) plays a role, such as in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer's disease - Galimedix's initial areas of focus. Contact Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD

