OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar recovered from recent weakness against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Canadian dollar rose to 1.4373 against the U.S. dollar and 1.5546 against the euro, from recent near 2-week lows of 1.4400 and 1.5587, respectively.Against the yen, the loonie edged up to 102.24 from a recent low of 103.93.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.42 against the greenback, 1.57 against the euro and 106.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX