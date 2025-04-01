Seasoned Financial Data Sales Leader Joins to Drive Market Expansion and Client Engagement Across Credit Benchmark's Global Business

Credit Benchmark, the leading provider of consensus-based credit risk data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Mats Ellefsen as Head of Sales. Based in London, Mats will lead the company's global sales strategy and execution, with a mandate to deepen client relationships and accelerate growth across all regions.

With over 15 years of experience in sales, account management, and customer success, Mats brings a deep understanding of the financial data landscape and the evolving needs of global financial institutions. He has held senior commercial roles at AlphaSense and S&P Global, where he consistently delivered strong revenue growth and built high-performing sales teams.

"Mats has a standout track record in scaling commercial operations and delivering results in data-driven businesses," said Michael Crumpler, CEO of Credit Benchmark. "His leadership will be critical as we expand our global reach and further embed our credit risk solutions with top-tier financial institutions."

Most recently, Mats served as Regional Director of Sales for EMEA at AlphaSense, where he led strategic growth initiatives and helped drive the firm's expansion in key European markets. He previously held senior sales and account management roles at S&P Global Market Intelligence and S&P Capital IQ, where he developed deep partnerships with banks, asset managers, and insurance firms.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Credit Benchmark at such a dynamic time," said Mats Ellefsen. "Credit Benchmark's unique consensus credit data is increasingly becoming a must-have for risk leaders seeking independent, timely, and actionable insights. I look forward to working with the team to drive adoption, deliver value to clients, and support the next phase of growth."

In his new role, Mats will be responsible for leading the global sales organization, enhancing market visibility, and deepening strategic client engagements across banking, asset management, insurance, and regulatory sectors.

About Credit Benchmark

Founded in 2015, Credit Benchmark is a leading provider of credit risk data and analytics. The company aggregates and anonymizes contributed risk data from over 40 global financial institutions, producing unique obligor-level Credit Consensus Ratings and other key credit metrics. Covering more than 110,000 legal entities-90% of which are not publicly rated-Credit Benchmark's insights are trusted by major financial institutions worldwide to enhance their internal credit risk analysis and gain accurate risk perspectives. Credit Benchmark is headquartered in London with offices in New York and Bangalore.

