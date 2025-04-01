ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK) said on Tuesday that it had received two orders from Swedish renewable energy company OX2 AB to supply in total 70 N175/6.X wind turbines in Finland.The two orders also include a premium contract for the maintenance and service of the wind turbines for a period of 35 years.Nordex SE said that the first investment decision in the Nordic region based on the N175/6.X, a new variant from the Delta4000 series, has been made for two wind projects totaling 472 MW. The Honkakangas project in Central Ostrobothnia will include 16 turbines, while the Rajamäki project in South Ostrobothnia will have 54 turbines, the company added.The company said that the turbines will feature 162-meter tubular steel towers and cold climate adaptations, with the Honkakangas turbines also equipped with an Anti-Icing System for better performance in icy conditions. Installation is scheduled for 2026-2027, with the wind farms set to be commissioned in 2027-2028, Nordex SE added.Commenting on the contract, Jos Luis Blanco, CEO, Nordex Group, 'We are very pleased to have been awarded the contracts to supply our latest and most powerful turbine type for these large projects - now for the first time also in the Nordics.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX