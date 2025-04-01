DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U71H LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2525 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2808526 CODE: U71H LN ISIN: LU1407888483 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888483 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71H LN Sequence No.: 380797 EQS News ID: 2109726 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2109726&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2025 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)