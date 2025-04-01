DJ Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILI LN) Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 132.0745 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 458789 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 380807 EQS News ID: 2109746 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 01, 2025 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)