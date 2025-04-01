Anzeige
01.04.2025

01.04.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc (TNOW LN) 
Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Apr-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc 
DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 801.4183 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 284037 
CODE: TNOW LN 
ISIN: LU0533033741 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0533033741 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TNOW LN 
Sequence No.:  380772 
EQS News ID:  2109676 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

