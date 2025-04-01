NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer (PFE) announced the European Commission has issued a decision amending the marketing authorization for ABRYSVO, the company's bivalent respiratory syncytial virus prefusion F vaccine, to extend the indication to include prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 18 through 59 years of age. This expands the previous authorization for individuals aged 60 and older. The authorization is valid in all 27 EU member states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.Alexandre de Germay, Chief International Commercial Officer, Executive Vice President, Pfizer, said: 'With an indication that also includes pregnant individuals between weeks 24 and 36 gestation to help protect infants from birth up to 6 months of age, ABRYSVO's expanded authorization for adults aged 18 to 59 in the EU signifies another step for public health by offering the potential to substantially reduce the burden of RSV in future seasons.'For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX