BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The euro fell to 0.8361 against the pound and 0.9536 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8376 and 0.9564, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the euro slipped to 1.0799 and 161.53 from early highs of 1.0831 and 162.30, respectively.If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.81 against the pound, 0.91 against the franc, 1.03 against the greenback and 155.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX