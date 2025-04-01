BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs rollout.'Wednesday, it will be Liberation Day in America, as President Trump has so proudly dubbed it,' White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.'The President will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades. He's doing this in the best interest of the American worker.'Closer home, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech today that the European Union is open to negotiations with the U.S. on tariffs but will take retaliatory measures, if necessary,'We will approach these negotiations from a position of strength. Europe holds a lot of cards, from trade to technology to the size of our market. But this strength is also built on our readiness to take firm countermeasures if necessary. All instruments are on the table,' she said.In economic releases, the HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI came in at 48.6 in March 2025, slightly below the preliminary estimate of 48.7 but up from February's final reading of 47.6.Elsewhere, U.K. house prices remained flat as the stamp duty holiday ended at the end of March, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed.House prices showed nil growth in March compared to February. This followed an increase of 0.4 percent in the previous month. On a yearly basis, house price growth remained unchanged at 3.9 percent in March.Euro area inflation data may sway markets as the day progresses.The pan European STOXX 600 was up nearly 1 percent at 538.97 after falling 1.5 percent on Monday.The German DAX climbed 1.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both were up around 0.8 percent.Ipsos SA, a global leader in market research, rose over 1 percent after it has entered into exclusive talks to purchase The BVA Family.Wing turbine manufacturer Nordex SE rallied 2.2 percent on securing two orders from Swedish renewable energy company OX2 AB to supply in total 70 N175/6.X wind turbines in Finland.Skanska AB added 2 percent on winning a contract worth about SEK 4.5 billion for the Raritan River Bridge Replacement Project in Middlesex County, in the U.S. state of New Jersey.Greencore Group shares jumped 5.4 percent. The producer of convenience foods has upgraded its full-year profit forecast after strong revenue and volume momentum continued into the second quarter.Building materials supplier Travis Perkins plummeted 9 percent after it swung to a pre-tax loss and cut dividend.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX