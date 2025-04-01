BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation softened in March on energy and services costs, flash data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in March, slightly slower than the 2.3 percent rise in February. The rate matched expectations.Core inflation that excludes prices of food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 2.4 percent from 2.6 percent in the previous month. Inflation was expected to slow marginally to 2.5 percent.Data showed that growth in food prices increased to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent. Meanwhile, prices of energy fell 0.7 percent, reversing February's 0.2 percent gain.Services costs rose at a slower pace of 3.4 percent after a 3.7 percent increase. At the same time, growth in non-energy industrial goods prices held steady at 0.6 percent.On a monthly basis, the HICP logged an increase of 0.6 percent in March. Final data is due on April 16.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX