BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc. (LI) Tuesday reported improved results in March this year, delivering 36,674 vehicles, up 26.5 percent from last year. This brought the first-quarter deliveries to 92,864, up 15.5 percent from a year ago. Li Auto's total deliveries reached 1.23 million vehicles by March-end.The company said that for the last one year, it has been the top seller of NEVs priced above RMB 200 thousand in China. The Li L series, which is one of the top-sellers, is on track to hit 1.0 million deliveries.Li Auto said that the latest Li MEGA Ultra, with advanced autonomous driving features, is now open for reservations. More updates of this new model will be revealed at Auto Shanghai 2025, the company added.The company revealed that as of March-end, it has operated 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 502 service centres, and 2,045 supercharging stations with 11,038 stalls across China, thus further expanding its horizons.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX