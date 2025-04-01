WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices hit another record high on Tuesday amid fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies may fuel inflation and weigh on global economic growth.Goldman Sachs economists expect Trump to announce an average 15 percent reciprocal tariff on April 2. They also raised their forecast for inflation and lowered it for U.S. economic growth for the end of the year.Spot gold was up by 0.3 percent at $3,132.13 per ounce in European trade, after having reached a new record high of $3,149.03 earlier. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $3,160.10.The dollar held firm after a bruising quarter. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink issued a stark warning that the U.S. dollar could lose its global reserve currency status to digital assets if economic policies don't improve.Trump promised he will be 'very kind' to trading partners on April 2 but critics warn that his strategy risks a global trade war, provoking retaliation by major trading partners like China, Canada and the European Union.Already, China, South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to strengthen free trade between themselves.Geopolitical tensions also remained on investors' radar as Trump threatened Russia with tariffs and vowed to continue strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels until they no longer pose a threat to global shipping. He also issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that the 'real pain is yet to come.'In economic releases, U.S. manufacturing PMI reports for March, construction spending data for February, ISM manufacturing new orders for March and the Dallas Fed services index for March are slated for release in the New York session.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX