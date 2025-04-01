BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are mostly higher Tuesday morning, coming back strongly after recent losses even as investors await U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. For now, investors' focus is on regional economic data.Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited proposals for reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.'Wednesday, it will be Liberation Day in America, as President Trump has so proudly dubbed it,' White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.'The President will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades. He's doing this in the best interest of the American worker.'European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech today that the European Union is open to negotiations with the U.S. on tariffs but will take retaliatory measures, if necessary.'We will approach these negotiations from a position of strength. Europe holds a lot of cards, from trade to technology to the size of our market. But this strength is also built on our readiness to take firm countermeasures if necessary. All instruments are on the table,' she said.The benchmark CAC 40 was up 91.33 points or 1.17% at 7,882.04 a few minutes ago.Airbus is rising about 2.5%. ArcelorMittal and Capgemini are gaining 2.4% and 2.35%, respectively. L'Oreal, Schneider Electric and Veolia Environment are gaining about 2%.Dassault Systemes, Renault, BNP Paribas, Legrand, Sanofi, Unibail Rodamco, Sanofi, Thales, Edenred, Unibail Rodamco, Kering, Saint Gobain, Air Liquide, STMicroElectronics, Pernod Ricard, Michelin, LVMH, AXA and Carrefour are up 1 to 2%.Data from S&P Global said the HCOB France Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.5 in March 2025, slightly below initial estimates of 48.9 but up from 45.8 in February.The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI came in with a reading of 48.6 in March, slightly below the preliminary estimate of 48.7 but up from February's final reading of 47.6.Flash data from Eurostat showed eurozone inflation softened in March on energy and services costs. The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.2% year-on-year in March, slightly slower than the 2.3% rise in February.Core inflation that excludes prices of food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 2.4% from 2.6% in the previous month. Inflation was expected to slow marginally to 2.5%.On a monthly basis, the HICP logged an increase of 0.6% in March.A separate data from Eurostat showed the unemployment rate in the Euro Area decreased to 6.1% in February from 6.2% in January of 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX