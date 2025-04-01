DJ Leon Inspection's 2024 Performance Showed Steady Growth AI-Driven Innovation Ushered in a New Era for the TIC Industry

[Hong Kong-1, April 2025] The reputable international inspection and testing company, China Leon Inspection Holding Limited ("Leon Inspection" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")(Stock code: 1586.HK) is pleased to announce that, benefiting from the robust development of the global energy and TIC industries, along with the Group's sound strategic guidance, the Group fully leveraged its leadership in niche markets in 2024. Seizing business opportunities, the Group continued to expand its scale, with employee numbers exceeding 3,300 and networks spanning 19 countries worldwide. The Group has deepened its brand credibility, consistently enhanced operational efficiency and core competitive strengths, and steadily advanced high-quality development.

Steady growth in performance with robust overseas revenue increased

In 2024, the Company recorded revenue of HKUSD1,263.1 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.9%; profit for the Year reached HKUSD126.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.2%; profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to HKUSD82.7 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.4%, further consolidating its industry-leading position. The Group continued to deepen the globalized layout, while expanding its service network from major trading ports and hub cities in the Asia-Pacific region to multiple emerging markets. The Group operates 78 branches and professional laboratories worldwide, spanning 19 countries. The Group strategically seizes development opportunities in emerging markets, proactively expanding into regions such as Africa and the Middle East with its superior global service capabilities. The Group's business presence has flourished across multiple regions. The Group achieved outstanding results in overseas market expansion, with overseas revenue increasing by 21.3% to HKUSD567.6 million in 2024, accounting for 44.9% of total Group revenue, injecting strong momentum into the Group's performance growth.

The commodity business achieved remarkable success, with professional service capabilities and brand credibility gaining market recognition

Supported by its robust overall capabilities, exceptional technical expertise, and outstanding talent pool, the Group has become a designated inspection institution for multiple exchanges. In 2024, the Group continued to secure qualifications as a designated quality inspection institution for futures exchanges, further reinforcing its extensive experience and brand credibility in bulk commodity inspection. On 22 January 2024, the Shanghai Futures Exchange authorized the Group as its designated inspection institution for alumina futures. Having already been designated as the inspection institution for the Shanghai Futures Exchange's key non-ferrous metals-copper, aluminum, and zinc, the Group became its designated inspection institution for alumina futures as well, further enhancing its brand

recognition with non-ferrous metal clients. On 14 June 2024, the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange designated the Group as its inspection institution for ferroalloy futures, reflecting its high recognition of the Group's extensive experience and brand credibility in bulk commodity inspection. The Group's testing and inspection product line continues to expand, and it has now become the leading quality inspection institution for lithium carbonate, ferroalloys, and industrial silicon. Below is the list of futures inspection qualifications obtained by the Group and its subsidiaries from major exchanges to date:

Exchange Futures products Copper, aluminum, zinc, alumina, Shanghai Futures Exchange aluminum alloy Dalian Commodity Exchange Coking coal, coke, iron ore Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange Thermal coal, ferrosilicon, manganese-silicon Guangzhou Futures Exchange Industrial silicon, lithium carbonate Shanghai International Energy Bonded copper Exchange

Focus on AI-driven innovative technological advancements to intelligently usher in a new era for the TIC industry

The Group is accelerating its integration into the wave of intelligent development, leveraging Al to drive technological innovation and upgrades, and leading industry advancement. The Group has taken the lead in deploying A I application technologies across its business lines, including coal, commodity services, integrated refining and chemicals, new energy, and environmental sectors. It has introduced automated spectral analysis pre-processing systems and Al-powered visual inspection devices, significantly improving automation rates in key processes and data verification efficiency. With the support of its partners, the Group has established the "Smart Testing Laboratory 3.0" and developed a blockchain-based platform for certifying testing data. Through the in-house smart test system, customers can track testing progress in real time and independently authorize report circulation, greatly enhancing service response speed. By leveraging technological innovations such as Al applications to optimize and upgrade service capabilities, the Group continuously strengthens its ability to serve top-tier clients, enhances customer loyalty and market competitiveness, and solidifies its leading position in the industry.

The Group plans to complete the global deployment of its Al system by 2025, while achieving continuous breakthroughs in areas such as establishing a cross-border AI inspection mutual recognition system, developing an Al-powered carbon emission accounting module, and creating a quality prediction model for bulk energy commodities. In the medium to long term, the Group will bolster its support for R&D innovation, continuously driving the deep integration of technologies like Al, digital twins, and blockchain into testing technologies, equipment, and laboratory management. This will facilitate the development of AI-powered unmanned testing and laboratory platforms, ultimately establishing a new paradigm of "Al-driven, human-machine collaboration" in testing and inspection.

The climate change business continued to forge ahead actively, supporting the green and low-carbon transition of the energy industry chain

As one of the leading carbon asset traders in the Beijing carbon market, the Group significantly expanded its carbon asset trading volume in collaboration with clients this year, enabling more customers to meet their annual compliance obligations cost-effectively. The Group also strengthened its global operational capabilities, securing several overseas carbon asset projects during the Year to support the industry and clients in achieving sustainable lowcarbon transitions. With the progressive rollout and clarification of new global carbon market regulations, the market is poised for substantial growth. The Group is well-positioned to seize these opportunities, leveraging its internal experts, recognized a s specialists in emerging global carbon market mechanisms, and its strong brand credibility and influence among clients and governments.

Mr Li Xiangli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Leon Inspection Holding Limited stated that: " This year, we published a Letter to Shareholders in our 2024 annual results for the first time. We fully recognized that the Group's steady growth relies on the unwavering support of all shareholders. Through this letter, we hope to express our sincere gratitude to all investors who have steadfastly stood by the company. Guided by the core principle of long-term sustainable development, the Company remains committed to safeguarding shareholders' interests, sharing the benefits of its economic achievements, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

Additionally, the rapid advancement of Artificial intelligence (Al) technology is reshaping the global economic landscape in the medium to long term. In 2025, the Group designates AI as key application of the new technologies, firmly seizing the opportunities presented by the AI industry's growth. The Group is fully embracing the AI era by cultivating AI capabilities, integrating AI resources, and continuously advancing AI progress through rapid iteration, ongoing improvement, and relentless innovation. Leveraging AI and robotics, the Group is accelerating technological innovation and upgrades, accelerating AI empowerment in business scenarios and establishing a blueprint for corporate development. The Group strives to achieve industry innovation, scale new heights, and deliver sustained, high-quality returns to shareholders."

About China Leon Inspection Holding Limited

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (stock code: 1586. HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in 2016. The Company is China's first international leading inspection and testing company listed in Hong Kong, focusing on integrated solutions for climate change and green and low-carbon sustainable development. The Company provides global industry leaders with a wide range of one-stop services in testing, and inspection, as well as technical and consulting services around the clock, focusing on four key areas, namely commodity services, clean energy, environmental protection and climate change, empowering global industry leaders to achieve ecofriendly and low-carbon transformation. The Company continues to strengthen its global network layout, expanding its presence from major trading ports and hub cities in the Asia Pacific region to emerging markets in South America and Africa serves, and comprises 78 branches and professional laboratories globally. ESG-oriented development is a key priority for the Company's "3+X" development strategy. Through the three main implementation dimensions of (1) ESG-Friendly+; (2) ESG+; and (3)ESG+-Focused , we have achieved our ESG development strategies, fulfilled our corporate social responsibility, and contributed to the green and low-carbon transition of the industry.

