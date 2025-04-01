Kia America Achieves Highest March And First Quarter Sales In Company History

Best-ever March total of 78,540 units increased 13.1-percent year-over-year and pushed Kia to a record-breaking first quarter

Carnival, Sportage, Telluride, K4 achieved highest monthly sales record to date

Sales of the all-new K4 compact sedan have increased every month since starting sales in August 2024

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America delivered 78,540 total units in March, extending its record-breaking sales streak to six months and propelling the fast-growing brand to the best first quarter performance in company history. Retail transactions at Kia dealerships grew 25-percent year-over-year showing a continuous growth trend.

In Q1, Kia achieved total sales of 198,850 units, marking a 10.7-percent increase over Q1 2024 and setting a record for the highest first-quarter performance in its history. In particular, the all-new K4 compact sedan, which has shown consistent growth since its launch in August last year, contributed to Kia's record-breaking Q1 performance by achieving 10-percent increase in sales compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, the key SUV models such as the Carnival MPV (+53-percent), Telluride (+17-percent) and Sportage (+11percent) and each delivered significant growth compared to same period last year, setting a new record for monthly sales performances.

"Kia continues to deliver record sales on the strength of our product lineup and growing brand reputation, while also experiencing increased customer interest and showroom traffic. Sportage, Telluride, and Carnival achieved their highest monthly sales ever, contributing to the record breaking first quarter sales." said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Moreover, EV6 and EV9 have commenced full-scale production at our factory in West Point, Georgia, where an improved product and supply chain is anticipated to further accelerate the growth of Kia's electric vehicle sales."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

On March 26 th , Kia celebrated the grand opening of the Metaplant America facility in Georgia. This represents a $7.59 billion investment into new Kias destined for American families and will create more than 8,500 jobs on site once up to full capacity. The Metaplant is now the largest economic development deal in Georgia state history.





, Kia celebrated the grand opening of the Metaplant America facility in Georgia. This represents a $7.59 billion investment into new Kias destined for American families and will create more than 8,500 jobs on site once up to full capacity. The Metaplant is now the largest economic development deal in Georgia state history. The 2025 Kia Telluride and 2025 EV9 have both been awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation. The Telluride secured the IIHS's highest honor for the third consecutive year, even as the IIHS continues to raise the bar for safety requirements, while the all-electric EV9 earns an upgraded rating compared to last year.





(TSP+) designation. The Telluride secured the IIHS's highest honor for the third consecutive year, even as the IIHS continues to raise the bar for safety requirements, while the all-electric EV9 earns an upgraded rating compared to last year. News that eligible Kia EV9 owners and lessees may soon enjoy Vehicle to Home (V2H) capabilities thanks to Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), an innovative provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Wallbox announced preorder availability of the Quasar 2 (including the accompanying Power Recovery Unit), the first compatible bidirectional charger to work with the Kia EV9. Eligible EV9 owners and lessees are now able to pre-order the Quasar 2 and Power Recovery Unit on a first-come, first-served basis.



MONTH OF MARCH MARCH YTD Model 2025 2024 2025 2024 EV9 1,164 1281 3,756 4007 EV6 921 1,537 3,738 4,059 K4/Forte 13,719 13,417 37,004 33,623 K5 6,399 1,174 15,747 6,753 Soul 3,717 5,284 11,277 12,452 Niro 2,431 2,902 5,118 7,475 Seltos 4,828 6,017 11,375 14,783 Sportage 16,872 15,211 41,301 37,286 Sorento 10,547 8,799 25,117 22,244 Telluride 11,473 10,152 29,843 25,578 Carnival 6,469 3,451 14,574 9,538 Total 78,540 69,472 198,850 179,621

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www .kiamedia.com /us/en/ newsalert

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

