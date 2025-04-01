ADAMA Ltd.: ADAMA Appoints Eric Dereudre as Chief Commercial Officer

Strengthening global commercial strategy to better serve farmers and channel partners worldwide

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), a leading crop protection company, today announced that Eric Dereudre has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective from today.

With 30 years of experience in the agricultural sector, Dereudre joins ADAMA from Corteva Agriscience, where he most recently served as Vice President of Government and Industry Affairs, spearheading policy advocacy and product defense across the globe. He also previously served as commercial Leader for the Western Europe region for both Seed and Crop Protection businesses.

Dereudre began his career at Dow AgroSciences, advancing from sales and marketing roles across Europe and Africa to global leadership positions in the US. He played a pivotal role in the post-merger unification of Dow and DuPont, where he led the Western Europe commercial organization with responsibilities for both the seeds and crop protection businesses. He has been deeply involved with trade associations in the crop protection industry and served in several roles at CropLife International, most recently as Interim CEO and President.

Dereudre holds a Master's degree in agronomy from L'Institut Agro Rennes-Angers in France, and a Master's in Business Administration from Northwood University in Michigan.

Gael Hili, President and CEO of ADAMA: "I am delighted to welcome Eric as ADAMA's Chief Commercial Officer and the newest member of our leadership team. Eric's appointment strengthens our commercial structure, allowing our teams in the countries to focus even more on serving customers locally while leveraging global expertise. Eric's leadership will enhance decision-making and drive commercial excellence, ensuring we continue to support our channel partners and farmer customers in an increasingly dynamic and competitive industry."

Eric Dereudre, Chief Commercial Officer at ADAMA: "I am thrilled to join the ADAMA family, a company I have long admired for its strong performance and customer focus. Having spent over 30 years in the crop protection industry, I have dedicated my career to delivering solutions that empower farmers, and I look forward to continuing this mission at ADAMA. These are critical times for our industry, but ADAMA is on the right path, with strong momentum and a clear vision. I am excited to work alongside the talented teams across the world to drive growth, strengthen our commercial strategy, and ensure we continue to bring value and innovation to our customers."

Dereudre's appointment is a key milestone in ADAMA's evolution, reinforcing its ability to navigate an increasingly complex agricultural landscape by strengthening its leadership team.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at http://www.ADAMA.com.

