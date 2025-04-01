The fleet of energy storage projects in Europe, including both pumped hydro and battery energy storage systems of all sizes, is expanding rapidly. This growth is set to continue at a strong pace through 2030, fueled by technological advancements, supportive policies, and other key factors. From ESS News Europe continues to grow its energy storage fleet at pace, advancing its transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy system. According to a new report authored by LCP Delta and the European Association for Storage of Energy (EASE), the continent reached a cumulative 89 GW by the end of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...