Qrvey Launches Embedded Services to Accelerate Analytics Delivery for SaaS Companies

The Service Model Helps SaaS Businesses Streamline Implementation and Accelerate Production Releases of Their Customer-Facing Analytics Features

Qrvey, the embedded analytics platform designed specifically for SaaS companies, has launched a suite of Embedded Services to accelerate the delivery of customer-facing analytic experiences for its SaaS customers.

Designed to augment in-house product delivery teams, Qrvey effectively embeds within your team to optimize product roadmap planning, implementation, testing, and deployment of your embedded analytics solution.

Qrvey's Embedded Services package includes three proven services that are key to successful analytics delivery:

Embedded Product Roadmap & Requirements Planning - Qrvey experts collaborate with SaaS product teams to strategically plan and prioritize analytics features that drive customer engagement and enhanced value. This ensures alignment with business goals and user needs while defining a phased implementation strategy.

Embedded Custom Styling, Interfaces & Feature Development - Enables SaaS companies to create a seamless, brand-aligned analytics experience within their platform. This ensures an intuitive native analytics experience across dashboards, reports, and more.

Embedded QA & DevOps Processes - Includes custom QA test scenarios, performance tuning & load testing, and infrastructure configuration & optimization to deliver highly performant analytics. This ensures production readiness, performance optimization, and seamless deployment of analytics solutions.

"For SaaS companies that want to deliver self-service analytic capabilities to their customers, speed to market is everything," said Arman Eshraghi, CEO and founder of Qrvey. "Qrvey Embedded Services becomes an extension of your product team, and empowers our OEM partners to go to production better, faster, and more efficiently. It's faster time to value for SaaS customers, and faster time to revenue for our partners."

Qrvey's Embedded Services are available immediately. For more information, visit qrvey.com .

Qrvey is the leading embedded analytics platform built specifically for SaaS companies. With its no-code and API-first approach, Qrvey empowers SaaS businesses to integrate powerful data capabilities seamlessly into their applications. Qrvey delivers a complete, end-to-end multi-tenant analytics platform that deploys entirely within their customers' cloud environments, and allows product teams to lower the time and cost of development, deployment, and maintenance of customer-facing analytics. By using Qrvey's platform to create an embedded analytics layer within their products, SaaS companies can deliver greater value, unlock new revenue streams, and ensure greater customer loyalty. Learn more at qrvey.com .

