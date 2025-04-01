Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.04.2025
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
WKN: 857949 | ISIN: US9497461015 | Ticker-Symbol: NWT
Tradegate
01.04.25
13:54 Uhr
65,85 Euro
-0,55
-0,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
Targeted Lending Co., LLC Expands Senior Credit Facility With Wells Fargo Capital Finance to $75 Million

Finanznachrichten News

BUFFALO, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / Targeted Lending Co., LLC, a leading force in the equipment finance industry, is pleased to announce the expansion of its senior credit facility with Wells Fargo Capital Finance to $75 million.

"This increase, along with our strong capital structure, reflects Targeted Lending's financial stability and ambitious growth trajectory," said Michael Philbin, CFO of Targeted Lending Co., LLC.

Stewart Hayes, Managing Director at Wells Fargo Capital Finance shared, "We value our relationship with Targeted Lending, and are pleased to support them with the additional capital they need as they continue to grow."

Targeted Lending Co., LLC specializes in equipment financing solutions, offering loans of up to $250,000 for essential business equipment and vehicles. Through its Originator-centric model, the company provides a commonsense credit strategy and a suite of advanced tools, enabling Originators to maintain full control over their transactions.

Brian Gallo, CEO of Targeted Lending Co., LLC, added, "We appreciate Wells Fargo's continued support as we capitalize on the industry's gap in strategic funding for small-ticket equipment loans. This expansion strengthens our commitment to helping businesses access the capital they need to grow."

For more information, interested parties and Originators can contact Targeted Lending Co., LLC at rhazard@targetedlending.com.

Contact Information

Renee Hazard
EVP
rhazard@targetedlending.com
716-266-6700

.

SOURCE: Targeted Lending Co., LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
