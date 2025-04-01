Targeted Lending Co., LLC Expands Senior Credit Facility With Wells Fargo Capital Finance to $75 Million

Targeted Lending Co., LLC, a leading force in the equipment finance industry, is pleased to announce the expansion of its senior credit facility with Wells Fargo Capital Finance to $75 million.

"This increase, along with our strong capital structure, reflects Targeted Lending's financial stability and ambitious growth trajectory," said Michael Philbin, CFO of Targeted Lending Co., LLC.

Stewart Hayes, Managing Director at Wells Fargo Capital Finance shared, "We value our relationship with Targeted Lending, and are pleased to support them with the additional capital they need as they continue to grow."

Targeted Lending Co., LLC specializes in equipment financing solutions, offering loans of up to $250,000 for essential business equipment and vehicles. Through its Originator-centric model, the company provides a commonsense credit strategy and a suite of advanced tools, enabling Originators to maintain full control over their transactions.

Brian Gallo, CEO of Targeted Lending Co., LLC, added, "We appreciate Wells Fargo's continued support as we capitalize on the industry's gap in strategic funding for small-ticket equipment loans. This expansion strengthens our commitment to helping businesses access the capital they need to grow."

For more information, interested parties and Originators can contact Targeted Lending Co., LLC at rhazard@targetedlending.com.

