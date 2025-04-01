Backed by $4.1M, Cookie Finance Help Creators Save Big this Tax Season

The creator-first finance startup has raised $4.1M to expand services, grow its team, and simplify taxes for content creators and influencers.

Cookie Finance , a fast-growing startup that provides specialized financial services to content creators, has announced a $4.1 million funding round to scale operations, expand its team, and invest in proprietary tech. The round was led by New York-based TIA Ventures and Richmond-based Blue Heron Capital.

Founded by CEO Nate Coughran, Cookie Finance offers accounting, bookkeeping, and tax support designed specifically for content creators, influencers, streamers, and digital entrepreneurs whose income is closely tied to their online presence. The idea for the company emerged during a 2022 family vacation when Coughran, then working in real estate finance, realized that his sisters-in-law, both large Instagram content creators, were receiving outdated and inaccurate advice from their traditional accountants.

"They were both working with their own mom-and-pop accountants, and they were telling me the advice they were getting," said Coughran. "Everything they were telling me was dead wrong."

For creators, the line between personal and professional life is blurred. From fashion hauls to family vacations, many aspects of their lifestyle can be considered legitimate business expenses. Most traditional accountants don't understand how to navigate those nuances.

"With a content creator, their personal life is their business," Coughran explained. "That means the deductions they get are unique compared to pretty much any other business out there."

Since launching in early 2023, Cookie Finance has grown a nationwide client base of full-time creators. With teams in Richmond, Los Angeles, and Syracuse, the company works exclusively with content creators and influencers. Most of its clients are in their late 20s and earning over six figures through brand deals, ad monetization, and selling their own products online.

On average, Cookie clients save between $8,000 and $12,000 in taxes in their first year by switching to a team that actually understands how their business works.

Katie Callaway, Cookie's VP of Sales and Marketing, added, "Creators are incredibly tech-savvy, but they still crave a human connection, especially when it comes to something as personal as money or taxes. At Cookie, you can text or call your accountant and ask a question without feeling like a burden. Traditional firms just can't offer that level of access or understanding."

Cookie Finance works with creators across every major platform, including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, and more. The company supports creators in a wide range of niches such as fashion, fitness, education, gaming, and beauty. With a team that understands both the income streams creators rely on and the deductions they're entitled to, Cookie provides support that traditional firms simply can't match.

"Try walking a traditional CPA through Twitch 'subs, bits, and donos' as your primary revenue sources," Callaway laughs. "They'll likely nod politely, but you'll be the one doing the explaining there. Unless your accountant truly gets the creator economy, they're not going to help you maximize your savings, financially or with your time."

To date, Cookie Finance has raised $4.5 million, including a $400,000 pre-seed round earlier this year. Services start at $300 per month and cover everything a creator actually needs, including business formation, monthly income and expense tracking, quarterly estimated tax payments, annual tax filing, payroll, and clear, easy-to-understand financial reports.

The team is already building new tools and services to support creators at every stage, from landing their first brand deal to scaling into a full-fledged digital business. Cookie's goal is to make taxes and finances feel less overwhelming and much more manageable. Profitability is within reach, but the mission remains the same: to deliver a smarter, more personal approach to creator finance and give content creators real peace of mind.

