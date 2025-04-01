Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.04.2025 14:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Labor Smart, Inc.: Labor Smart Targets GLP-1 Market with Functional Gummies - Pre-Orders Begin April 7th

Finanznachrichten News

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / April 1, 2025 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC), through its newest subsidiary Elevate Health and Wellness Nutritionals, is entering the fast-growing GLP-1 weight loss space with the launch of a specialized line of GLP-1 Support Gummies. Pre-orders for the new product line will officially begin Monday, April 7, 2025.

These functional gummies are formulated to support individuals prescribed GLP-1 medications such as Semaglutide and Terzepatide. The products are designed to alleviate common side effects and nutritional gaps often experienced by patients, while also enhancing energy, digestion, and overall well-being.

The launch lineup includes:

  • Fat Burner Gummies - Boost energy, support metabolism, and promote fat breakdown

  • Fiber Formula Gummies - Improve digestive regularity and ease discomfort

  • Probiotic Gummies - Balance gut flora and enhance digestive function

  • Stress Relief Gummies - Promote calm and reduce stress naturally

The Elevate product line provides targeted wellness solutions for patients undergoing GLP-1-based medical weight loss programs, delivering support for both physical and lifestyle challenges. The line represents a strategic expansion for Labor Smart, adding a high-demand health product category to its growing portfolio.

Labor Smart, Inc. now operates four wholly-owned subsidiaries: Next Gen Beverages, Illumination Holdings, Next Gen Holdings, Next Gen AP, Creager Mercantile and Elevate Health and Wellness Nutritionals, all working synergistically to drive consumer health innovation, product development, and multi-channel distribution.

About Elevate Health and Wellness Nutritionals
Elevate is the supplement division of Elevate Health and Wellness LLC, a leading telehealth company offering GLP-1 medications and doctor-guided weight loss programs. Elevate Nutritionals focuses on providing effective, science-backed supplements for patients actively pursuing weight loss and improved metabolic health.

About Labor Smart, Inc.
Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) is a diversified company specializing in brand development, manufacturing, and consumer distribution across the health, wellness, and beverage sectors.

Investor Relations
Email: ir@laborsmartinc.com
Twitter: @LaborSmartNews

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.