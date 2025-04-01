Labor Smart, Inc.: Labor Smart Targets GLP-1 Market with Functional Gummies - Pre-Orders Begin April 7th

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC), through its newest subsidiary Elevate Health and Wellness Nutritionals, is entering the fast-growing GLP-1 weight loss space with the launch of a specialized line of GLP-1 Support Gummies. Pre-orders for the new product line will officially begin Monday, April 7, 2025.

These functional gummies are formulated to support individuals prescribed GLP-1 medications such as Semaglutide and Terzepatide. The products are designed to alleviate common side effects and nutritional gaps often experienced by patients, while also enhancing energy, digestion, and overall well-being.

The launch lineup includes:

Fat Burner Gummies - Boost energy, support metabolism, and promote fat breakdown

Fiber Formula Gummies - Improve digestive regularity and ease discomfort

Probiotic Gummies - Balance gut flora and enhance digestive function

Stress Relief Gummies - Promote calm and reduce stress naturally

The Elevate product line provides targeted wellness solutions for patients undergoing GLP-1-based medical weight loss programs, delivering support for both physical and lifestyle challenges. The line represents a strategic expansion for Labor Smart, adding a high-demand health product category to its growing portfolio.

Labor Smart, Inc. now operates four wholly-owned subsidiaries: Next Gen Beverages, Illumination Holdings, Next Gen Holdings, Next Gen AP, Creager Mercantile and Elevate Health and Wellness Nutritionals, all working synergistically to drive consumer health innovation, product development, and multi-channel distribution.

About Elevate Health and Wellness Nutritionals

Elevate is the supplement division of Elevate Health and Wellness LLC, a leading telehealth company offering GLP-1 medications and doctor-guided weight loss programs. Elevate Nutritionals focuses on providing effective, science-backed supplements for patients actively pursuing weight loss and improved metabolic health.

About Labor Smart, Inc.

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) is a diversified company specializing in brand development, manufacturing, and consumer distribution across the health, wellness, and beverage sectors.

