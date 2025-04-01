Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Adia Nutrition (OTC Pink: ADIA), a leader in innovative nutritional solutions, is pleased to announce a significant milestone for its shareholders following a recent court ruling. A judge has ordered the cancellation of over 25 million shares of Adia Nutrition stock, including more than 15 million restricted common shares and 10 million preferred shares. This landmark decision will reduce the company's outstanding shares by over 15 million, with Adia Nutrition having already contacted the transfer agent to initiate the share cancellation process, marking a pivotal step in enhancing shareholder value.





Adia Nutrition Share Structure Before Cancellation



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10520/246724_share_strcuture_b4_cancellation.jpeg

The cancellation of these shares-comprising over 15 million restricted shares and 10 million preferred shares-reflects Adia Nutrition's commitment to optimizing its capital structure. This reduction in outstanding shares is expected to increase the value of remaining shares by concentrating ownership and improving earnings per share metrics, directly benefiting current investors.

"This ruling is a win for our shareholders," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "By reducing the total number of outstanding shares, we're strengthening the company's financial foundation and enhancing the value of each share held by our loyal investors. This is just the beginning of our efforts to deliver long-term growth and stability."

Adia Nutrition anticipates further strategic initiatives in the near future, signaling that more positive developments are on the horizon. The company remains dedicated to transparency and maximizing shareholder returns as it continues to innovate in the nutrition and wellness sector.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

