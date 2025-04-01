Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Peak Minerals Ltd. (CSE: PEK) ("Peak" or the "Company"), announces that ground work has started in preparation for an upcoming drill program at its Tapanahony Project in Suriname.

The Tapanahony Project, located in the eastern part of the Marowijne greenstone belt, is a highly prospective exploration property located on both sides of the Tapanahony River in Suriname. Peak contracted with Altoa of French Guiana to conduct a high-resolution Light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) survey. Altoa is in the process of completing the survey and has provided provisional datasets to aid in drill planning and interpretation.

An aim of the Lidar survey is to acquire high-resolution geospatial data for topographic mapping and detailed terrain analysis. The resulting data significantly supports ongoing drill planning by providing accurate terrain models, and enhancing the understanding of surface features essential for project planning, exploring, drilling and decision-making processes. Roads, trails and areas of mining by the local community are highly visible and accurately located (Figure 1).

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, Peak's Suriname Country Manager, commented: "In preparation for the upcoming drill program planned in the next few months, a Lidar survey, sampling, field mapping and logistical ground work are underway. The Lidar results have uncovered three parallel structures to the north and south of the existing visible previously drilled structure, significantly enlarging the existing targets. Lidar resolution also better defined mineralized structures, timing of structural events, and the evolution of the landscape allowing us to more efficiently explore."





Figure 1: Mineralized corridor of the Randy-Poeketi trend.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/246870_a9e11c71a4578973_001full.jpg

Lidar interpretation has identified at lease three levels of terraces developed during sea level change. The Tapanahony River is eroding and dissecting these terraces and as Figure 2 illustrates, the Randy trend and a parallel trend noted in historical auger data is not visible southeast of the Randy's Pit because a high-level older terrace covers the gold mineralization. This observation warrants significant additional exploration of the Poeketi-Randy trend along strike to southeast and northwest and will be used in exploration methodology for drill evaluation.





Figure 2: Two mineralized trends parallel to the Randy's Pit with high level terrace identified by Lidar survey to southeast.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/246870_a9e11c71a4578973_004full.jpg

In this deeply weathered environment, lithologies and structure are obscured when mapping, but are visibly shown on the Lidar survey. In Figure 3, a contact of the volcanic-sedimentary rocks with a granitic intrusion is easily recognized by the contrasting topographic expression. Near this contact are a cluster of workings in weathered bedrock produced by local miners. Like other deposits on the Guiana Shield, such as at Founders Metals' Antino Project (see Founders Metals website, March 25, 2025, Combes technical presentation), multiple host structures and lithologies for gold are being located for further evaluation and drilling at Peak's Tapanahony Project.





Figure 3: Two mineralized trends around granite-volcanic-sedimentary rock contact with new pits mapped from new Lidar elevation model.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/246870_a9e11c71a4578973_005full.jpg

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint has reviewed and verified the data disclosed in this release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

About Peak Minerals

Peak Minerals Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration on the Aida Project. The Aida Property consists of 5 mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 ha located on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

Peak Minerals is also actively exploring the highly prospective Tapanahony Project located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5km trend where several areas of mining have been opened.

