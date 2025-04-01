WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's EPA museum has been closed as a cost-cutting measure.Announcing the closure of the EPA museum, Administrator Lee Zeldin said, 'Our commitment to responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars remains unwavering as I continue to oversee a line-by-line review of agency spending. The $4 million cost to build this one-room, little-trafficked museum inside of EPA with $600,000 in operational costs annually is yet another example of waste by the Biden administration that could have instead been spent on remediating environmental issues in forgotten communities'.He added, 'While Americans were left to contend with sky high prices and inflation, the Biden administration spent millions on this 'museum' to proliferate a political agenda. Gone are the days of funding partisan pet projects at the detriment of the American taxpayers and the agency's mission of protecting human health and the environment'.The one-room, 1,595 square foot EPA museum was built by the previous Biden Administration using $4 million.Only less than 2,000 external visitors visited the museum, located within office space at EPA headquarters in Washington, D.C., between May 2024 and February 2025, while the government had to spend $600,000 per year to operate it.Administrator Zeldin has been working expeditiously to rein in wasteful spending at EPA, and his actions have resulted in more than $22 billion in wasteful grants and contracts cancelled, according to the agency.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX