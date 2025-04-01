WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that a grant agreement has been executed for $221 million in federal funding to Rhode Island's Washington Bridge reconstruction project.The westbound Washington Bridge on I-195 has been closed since December 2023 after a critical failure was discovered during reconstruction, including severed tie rods, failing concrete girders, and overall concrete quality. It was later determined the entire bridge needed to be replaced.The Washington Bridge connects Providence and East Providence over the Seekonk River. The crossing consists of three separate parallel bridges. The westbound span was built in 1969 and carried five lanes of traffic. The bridge connects to several major highways nearby including I-95, I-295, US-6, RI-10, and RI-146, and is a transportation link between Rhode Island and points southwest with eastern Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts, and Cape Cod.'Since coming into office, my team has discovered an unprecedented backlog of grants leftover from the previous administration,' said Secretary Duffy. 'This backlog, along with ridiculous DEI and Green New Deal requirements, prevented real infrastructure from being built and funded. Under the Trump Administration, we've ripped out this red tape and are getting back to what matters. As part of our work to deliver real results, we are pleased to announce $221 million in grants for Rhode Island's Washington Bridge - a critical link that carries thousands of vehicles a day.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX