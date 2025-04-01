EQT to acquire Eagle Railcar Services from JM Texas Companies

Eagle Railcar Services is a leading, independent provider of regulatorily mandated railcar repair and maintenance services in North America.

The Company is well-positioned to benefit from significant industry tailwinds, including growth in domestic industrial and chemicals activity, tightening rail safety regulation, and an increasing share of rail borne transportation across the United States.

EQT looks forward to partnering with founder and CEO Marc Walraven to support Eagle Railcar Services through its next phase of growth.

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure VI fund ('EQT') has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Eagle Railcar Services ('Eagle' or the 'Company').

Founded in 2001 by Marc and Joe Walraven, Eagle has grown from just one location in Elkhart, Texas to 13 full-service repair and maintenance facilities strategically located across the United States. Headquartered in Eastland, Texas, the Company now operates as a mission-critical, fully-integrated rail services facility network providing inspection, repair and maintenance services to railcars, ensuring the safe, efficient and low-carbon transport of hazardous and non-hazardous materials throughout the country. Now with c. 1,500 employees, Eagle serves as a trusted partner to customers across a diverse range of states and sectors, including chemicals, agriculture, energy and industrial manufacturing.

Railcar maintenance is a highly resilient and growing market segment supported by thematic tailwinds, including increased regulatory and stakeholder scrutiny on safety, and heightened industrial production and nearshoring. Alongside Marc and the entire Eagle team, EQT aims to solidify the Company's position as a leading, national railcar repair and maintenance facility network, and support its mission to enable the safe transit of essential commodities, reduce emissions through rail transport, and extend the lifespan of railcars.

EQT will partner with Eagle's management team to position the Company for long-term success, leveraging its deep expertise in investing behind North American transportation and logistics assets to help unlock value creation across operational excellence, automation and digitization, and geographic growth.

Neha Jatar, Managing Director within EQT's Infrastructure Advisory Team, said: "Eagle utilizes its network of repair and maintenance facilities to provide regulated and essential services to owners of railcars, facilitating the safe transportation of chemicals and other materials that are critical to the global economy. We are excited by the opportunity to partner with Marc and the management team to support Eagle's network of facilities, employees, and customers in their next phase of growth."

Marc Walraven, CEO of Eagle Railcar Services, said: "Partnering with EQT marks an exciting new chapter for Eagle. EQT's deep industry expertise and investment capabilities will help fuel our continued growth, enhance our service offerings, and expand our footprint. Together, we are committed to continuing to deliver superior value to our customers."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals. It is expected to close in Q2 2025.

EQT was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

With this transaction, EQT Infrastructure VI is expected to be 45-50 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication).

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.co

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-to-acquire-eagle-railcar-services-from-jm-texas-companies,c4128408

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4128408/3358469.pdf Press Release, EQT Infrastructure VI, Eagle Railcar Services, 250401 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eagle-image,c3393741 Eagle Image

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-to-acquire-eagle-railcar-services-from-jm-texas-companies-302416977.html