Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking March 2025 and Q1 Sales

March total sales increased 13%; sixth consecutive month of best-ever total sales

Best March ever total and retail; second biggest month in Hyundai history

Hyundai sets new Q1 total and retail sales record; Q1 total sales jump 10%

Best-ever Q1 total sales records; electrified up 38%; HEV jump 68%; EV increased 3%

Elantra N, Santa Fe, Tucson, IONIQ 5 and Palisade hit March records

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking total March sales of 87,019 units, a 13% increase compared with March 2024. This was the best March in Hyundai's history, a record sixth consecutive month setting best-ever total sales. This was also the second-highest total sales month of all time. Total sales records in March were set for Elantra (+25%), Santa Fe (+25%), Tucson (+28%), IONIQ 5 (+17%) and Palisade (+20%). March total sales of hybrid electric vehicles jumped 72%, while total electrified sales grew by 38%.

"Hyundai achieved record Q1 total and retail sales, and our sixth consecutive month of best-ever total sales," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "With the opening of our Georgia Metaplant and a new $21 billion investment, we're expanding U.S. production, strengthening supply chains, and creating American jobs. Our commitment to innovation and meeting consumer demand remains strong, and we continue to localize production and enhance our supply chain to help manage market conditions."

March Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 79,019 retail units in March, a 15% year-over-year increase from March 2024. March retail sales were led by Tucson, Santa Fe, Elantra N, IONIQ 5 and Palisade. Hyundai electrified vehicle sales of 20,885 represented 26% of retail sales and a 44% year-over-year increase.

Q1 Highlights

In the first quarter, Hyundai total sales were 203,554 units, a Q1 total sales record and an increase of 10% year-over-year. Q1 retail sales were 181,075, a 9% increase compared with Q1 2024 and a record for the first quarter. Hyundai also set new Q1 total and retail sales records for Santa Fe, Tucson, Palisade, and IONIQ 5. Electrified total sales were up 38% with hybrid-electric total sales jumping 68%. Hyundai electric vehicle total sales increased by 3%.

March Total Sales Summary



Mar-25 Mar-24 % Chg 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Chg Hyundai 87,019 76,920 +13 % 203,554 184,804 +10 %

March Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Motor Group Commits to U.S. Growth with $21 Billion Investment: Hyundai Motor Group announced a significant investment of $21 billion in the United States from 2025 to 2028. This commitment reflects the Group's strategic focus on expanding its manufacturing capabilities, advancing future technologies, and enhancing energy infrastructure in America. This latest U.S. investment builds on the Group's existing allocation of approximately $20.5 billion since entering the U.S. market in 1986.

Hyundai Motor Group announced a significant investment of $21 billion in the United States from 2025 to 2028. This commitment reflects the Group's strategic focus on expanding its manufacturing capabilities, advancing future technologies, and enhancing energy infrastructure in America. This latest U.S. investment builds on the Group's existing allocation of approximately $20.5 billion since entering the U.S. market in 1986. Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America Celebrates Grand Opening: Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America hosted its Grand Opening celebration. The ceremony marks the completion of the largest economic development project in Georgia's history, just two and a half years after breaking ground.

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America hosted its Grand Opening celebration. The ceremony marks the completion of the largest economic development project in Georgia's history, just two and a half years after breaking ground. Hyundai INSTER Named Top 3 Finalist at 2025 World Car Awards: Hyundai Motor Company's INSTER has been named a 'Top 3' finalist in the 2025 World Car Awards, marking the fourth consecutive year Hyundai has been recognized in this renowned global competition.

Hyundai Motor Company's INSTER has been named a 'Top 3' finalist in the 2025 World Car Awards, marking the fourth consecutive year Hyundai has been recognized in this renowned global competition. Five TOP SAFETY PICK+ Vehicle Designations by IIHS: Hyundai has been awarded five vehicles with TOP SAFETY PICK+ designations by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2025 IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, Kona (ICE), Tucson /Tucson Hybrid and Santa Fe/Santa Fe Hybrid (built after Nov., 2024) have each received the highest-safety rating, TSP+ by IIHS.

Hyundai has been awarded five vehicles with designations by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2025 IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, Kona (ICE), Tucson /Tucson Hybrid and Santa Fe/Santa Fe Hybrid (built after Nov., 2024) have each received the highest-safety rating, TSP+ by IIHS. Tucson Awarded 2025 Best Compact SUV for Families by U.S. News & World Report: The Hyundai Tucson has been named the 2025 Best Compact SUV for Families by U.S. News & World Report for a fourth-consecutive year . The publication's annual "Best Cars for Families" awards honor the cars, SUVs and minivans that deliver the best combination of reliability, safety, comfort, space, convenience and connectivity in their class.

The Hyundai Tucson has been named the 2025 Best Compact SUV for Families by U.S. News & World Report for a fourth-consecutive year The publication's annual "Best Cars for Families" awards honor the cars, SUVs and minivans that deliver the best combination of reliability, safety, comfort, space, convenience and connectivity in their class. SANTA FE Named 'Supreme Winner' at 2025 Women's Worldwide Car of the Year Awards: The all-new Hyundai SANTA FE has been named the 'Supreme Winner' at the 2025 Women's Worldwide Car of the Year Awards. The globally recognized WWCOTY 'Supreme Winner' title is awarded by the only all-female jury in the international automotive industry.

The all-new Hyundai SANTA FE has been named the 'Supreme Winner' at the 2025 Women's Worldwide Car of the Year Awards. The globally recognized WWCOTY 'Supreme Winner' title is awarded by the only all-female jury in the international automotive industry. Hyundai Motor Group Launches 'Pleos' Software Brand, Unveiling New SDV Technologies and Collaborations: Hyundai Motor Group introduced its new mobility software brand 'Pleos' at its 'Pleos 25' developer conference in Seoul, also unveiling plans for collaboration with global partners to enhance in-vehicle app ecosystems.

Hyundai Motor Group introduced its new mobility software brand 'Pleos' at its 'Pleos 25' developer conference in Seoul, also unveiling plans for collaboration with global partners to enhance in-vehicle app ecosystems. Hyundai Leadership Honored as Reuters 2025 Trailblazing Women in Automotive: Three Hyundai executives, Claudia Márquez, Olabisi Boyle, and Kate Fabian have been named 2025 Trailblazing Women in Automotive by Reuters, a prestigious recognition honoring twenty outstanding global females who are leaders in the highly competitive automotive industry. This marks the first time three women from one company have received the honor in the same year, underscoring Hyundai's commitment to cultivating impactful leaders.

Three Hyundai executives, Claudia Márquez, Olabisi Boyle, and Kate Fabian have been named 2025 Trailblazing Women in Automotive by Reuters, a prestigious recognition honoring twenty outstanding global females who are leaders in the highly competitive automotive industry. This marks the first time three women from one company have received the honor in the same year, underscoring Hyundai's commitment to cultivating impactful leaders. Hyundai Owners Gain Access to U.S. Tesla Superchargers With Complimentary NACS Adapters: U.S. owners of the current Hyundai KONA Electric, IONIQ Electric hatchback, IONIQ 5, and IONIQ 6 models equipped with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port will gain access to 20,000 Tesla Superchargers in the United States using a North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter. Current owners of Hyundai EVs who bought their vehicles on or before January 31, 2025, will begin receiving emails with instructions on how to redeem their adapters starting the week of April 7.

U.S. owners of the current Hyundai KONA Electric, IONIQ Electric hatchback, IONIQ 5, and IONIQ 6 models equipped with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port will gain access to 20,000 Tesla Superchargers in the United States using a North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter. Current owners of Hyundai EVs who bought their vehicles on or before January 31, 2025, will begin receiving emails with instructions on how to redeem their adapters starting the week of April 7. Hyundai Expands Complimentary ChargePoint® Home Charger or $400 Charging Credit Offer: Hyundai announced the expansion of its complimentary home charger and charging credit offers to the 2025 IONIQ 6, 2024 IONIQ 6, and 2024 IONIQ 5 models.

Hyundai announced the expansion of its complimentary home charger and charging credit offers to the 2025 IONIQ 6, 2024 IONIQ 6, and 2024 IONIQ 5 models. Hyundai N Trophy Cup Set for North American Debut: The first leg of the 2025 Hyundai N Trophy Cup will be at the TC America (powered by Skip Barber) race, April 24 - 26, at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin, TX. Three additional TC America events are also a part of the Hyundai N Trophy Cup: Sebring, Barber Motorsports Park, and the TC America season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The first leg of the 2025 Hyundai N Trophy Cup will be at the TC America (powered by Skip Barber) race, April 24 - 26, at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin, TX. Three additional TC America events are also a part of the Hyundai N Trophy Cup: Sebring, Barber Motorsports Park, and the TC America season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Hyundai Continues Winning Streak with Victory at Sebring: Hyundai Motor America and Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) continued their winning momentum in the 2025 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC) season, securing victory at the Alan Jay Automotive 120 at Sebring International Raceway.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Mar-25 Mar-24 % Chg 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Chg Elantra 14,461 11,528 +25 % 33,490 26,860 +25 % Ioniq 5 3,919 3,361 +17 % 8,611 6,822 +26 % Ioniq 6 1,435 1,984 -28 % 3,318 3,646 -9 % Kona 7,024 9,453 -26 % 17,018 23,054 -26 % Nexo 0 17 -100 % 0 51 -100 % Palisade 11,742 9,785 +20 % 26,235 25,255 +4 % Santa Cruz 2,924 3,362 -13 % 6,648 8,417 -21 % Santa Fe 13,543 10,834 +25 % 31,401 26,094 +20 % Sonata 5,706 5,664 +1 % 15,797 13,164 +20 % Tucson 23,631 18,394 +28 % 54,973 45,509 +21 % Venue 2,634 2,538 +4 % 6,063 5,932 +2 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America